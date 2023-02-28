Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Artists Join National Relief Concert

Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 7:07 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

New Zealand artists are rising up to support the national relief concert to raise funds for communities and whānau hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Stan Walker, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Troy Kingi, Che Fu, Three Houses Down, Ria Hall, Drax Project, Anna Coddington, Muroki, Bella Kalolo-Suraj and King Kapisi have confirmed for the free concert live to the nation from Parr’s Park in West Auckland on 25 March 2023.

More artists and guests are trying to rearrange their schedules to be part of #MARANGA RISE UP AOTEAROA.

Whakaata Māori Tāhuhu Rangapū, Shane Taurima, said the support of artists, entertainers and organisations for the national concert was Aotearoa, New Zealand at its best.

“The aroha and commitment from those who will be front of stage to the many working behind the scenes has been humbling and inspiring. It means every dollar donated will go to the whānau and communities who need it most,” he said.

Guest presenters Moana Maniapoto, Matai Rangi Smith, Stacey Morrison, Neil Waka, Peata Melbourne, Julian Wilcox, Luke Bird, and Marcia Hopa will host fans on site and audiences at home throughout the seven-hour live music broadcast on Whakaata Māori.

“We cannot fix what is badly broken. But music can help us feel together in painful times, unite through action and make a difference for others, even just for a moment,” said Moana Maniapoto.

#MARANGA RISE UP AOTEAROA will be broadcast live on television and online, ensuring all New Zealanders can be involved in a national effort.

The 12pm-7pm concert, in partnership with the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, will also recognise the efforts of rescue and rebuild workers and volunteers on the ground.

