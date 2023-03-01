Sony Catchlight Film Festival 2023 - Entries Now Open!

AUCKLAND, 1 March 2023 – Sony has announced the opening of entries to their annual Catchlight Film Festival for 2023. Returning for its third year, Sony presents the Catchlight Film Festival to once again celebrate the best short-form filmmaking shot on Sony cameras across Australia and New Zealand. The festival aims to encourage filmmakers at all levels, from passionate amateurs to industry veterans, showcasing the exceptional talent and abilities of cinematographers and filmmakers who are using the Sony system to capture their stories.

In 2023, the Catchlight Film Festival includes four categories; Fiction (scripted), Non-Fiction (documentary), Student Fiction and Music Video, once again encouraging submissions from short filmmakers of all kinds.

Building on Sony’s deep roots in the global film and television industry, and its technology leadership in digital imaging, the Catchlight Film Festival aims to support the vibrant and flourishing filmmaking community in Australia and New Zealand.

Competition details

Entries are open now, and close for submissions at 11:59pm on Sunday, 25th June 2023.

Judging will commence on Monday, 26th June, with all finalists notified from Monday, 31st July 2023

Prizes

In partnership with its sister companies Sony Pictures and Sony Music, each category-winning film will be awarded with a unique experience specific to that category as well as a prize package of Sony digital imaging products. In addition, thanks to the support of partners at Lemac, Videocraft, VA Hire and Atomos the festival also awards best cinematography in each major category, as well as the skilful use of Sony's native lens range, each with a valuable prize attached.

Fiction Winner

VIP tickets for the Sony Film Festival award ceremony in Sydney for up to 5 people from the production crew.

A film-maker’s prize package containing $10,000 worth of Sony digital imaging products.

Up to 3 people from the production team will receive a Sony Pictures Professional Development/Mentoring Session with a Senior Executive at Sony Pictures Releasing and a prominent Australian Producer, subject to acceptance of the terms set out in clause 10 of the T&Cs.

A double pass to attend the AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts) Awards 2024.

Delivery of this prize is subject to acceptance of terms (See clause 10).

Fiction Runner-Up

VIP tickets for the Sony Film Festival award ceremony in Sydney for up to 5 people from the production crew.

Non-Fiction Winner

VIP tickets for the Sony Film Festival award ceremony in Sydney for up to 5 people from the production crew.

A film-maker’s prize package containing $10,000 worth of Sony digital imaging products.

Up to 3 people from the production team will receive a Professional Development Session with a panel of industry professionals including the category judge, subject to acceptance of the terms set out in clause 10.

A double pass to attend the AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts) Awards 2023.

Delivery of this prize is subject to acceptance of terms (See clause 10).

Non-Fiction Runner-Up

VIP tickets for the Sony Film Festival award ceremony in Sydney for up to 5 people from the production crew.

Music Video Winner

VIP tickets for the Sony Film Festival award ceremony in Sydney for up to 5 people from the production crew.

A film-maker’s prize package containing $10,000 worth of Sony digital imaging products.

Up to 3 people from the production team will receive the opportunity to work with the Sony Music team (and be credited on) visual content for a Sony Music emerging artist, relevant to your skills set and subject to acceptance of the terms set out in clause 11.

A double pass to attend the AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts) Awards 2023.

Music Video Runner-Up

VIP tickets for the Sony Film Festival award ceremony in Sydney for up to 5 people from the production crew.

Student Fiction Winner

VIP tickets for the Sony Film Festival award ceremony in Sydney for up to 5 people from the production crew.

A film-maker’s prize package containing $10,000 worth of Sony digital imaging products.

Student Fiction Runner Up

VIP tickets for the Sony Film Festival award ceremony in Sydney for up to 5 people from the production crew

Cinematography

Best Cinematography in Fiction, supported by Videocraft A $2500 rental gear package, courtesy of Videocraft

Best Cinematography in Non-Fiction, supported by VA Hire A $2500 rental gear package, courtesy of VA Hire

Best Cinematography in Music Video, supported by Lemac A $2500 rental gear package, courtesy of Lemac

Best Cinematography in Student Fiction, supported by Atomos $2,500 worth of Atomos gear, courtesy of Atomos



Best Sony Lens Work

$2,500 worth of Sony lens/es

In celebration of the finalist films, Sony will be hosting a night of festivities in mid-September. More details will be announced closer to the date.

To enter, and for more information about the 2023 Catchlight Film Festival, see here.

SONY FEATURE FILMMAKER AWARDS

On Wednesday February 22nd, Creo announced the winners for the first edition of the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards during a black-tie awards ceremony at the Cary Grant Theatre on the historic Sony Pictures Studio lot in Culver City, California. Entertainment Tonight’s correspondent Denny Directo served as the evening’s host. Thirty filmmakers were shortlisted across six categories with six winners announced on the night. All filmmakers are awarded a trip to Los Angeles to take part in the in ceremony, followed by an exclusive two-day industry immersion experience led by Sony Pictures executives. Winners additionally receive a range of cash prizes and Sony Digital Imaging equipment.

Sony Australia extends their congratulations to all winners and finalists.

