Concert Extended As More Artists Join National Fundraiser

Whakaata Māori is pleased to announce that more artists have joined the #MARANGA national call to action.

Bic Runga, Kings, Hollie Smith, Rob Ruha, Teeks and Ardijah will also take the stage at the live outdoor concert at Parr’s Park in West Auckland on March 25.

They join Stan Walker, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Troy Kingi, Che Fu, Three Houses Down, Ria Hall, Drax Project, Anna Coddington, Muroki, Bella Kalolo-Suraj and King Kapisi.

The sheer breadth of artists supporting #MARANGA RISE UP AOTEAROA means the free concert will now start one hour earlier from 11am-7pm and will be broadcast live by Whakaata Māori. It ensures all New Zealanders can be involved in the national effort.

Artists have begun sharing messages of support in the lead up to the marathon eight hours concert which will raise funds for communities and whānau hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Freddys are proud to be part of this kaupapa Māori to help the huge number of people affected by the cyclone. Doing it with the love of music, Freddys send much alofas & kotahitanga to Aotearoa’s most precious, he tāngata, he tāngata, he tāngata. Mālō le soifua, kia orana, kia ora!” – Fat Freddy’s Drop

“It means everything to me to be involved in this kaupapa. He mea whakaora te ao waiata, nā reira e tika ana kia tākoha tāku reo hei tānga manawa mā te iwi e pākia nuitia e te huripari. May the healing properties of song bring light at this dark time in our history” - Ria Hall

"It's been horrible just watching the devastation caused by the cyclone, so we can only imagine what it's been like for those living in the regions impacted by it. We've loved visiting and playing in all of the areas that got worst hit, so we're grateful to be a part of this concert to help fundraise for these communities that have always been so welcoming to us” - Drax Project

Guest presenters Moana Maniapoto, Matai Rangi Smith, Stacey Morrison, Neil Waka, Peata Melbourne, Julian Wilcox, Luke Bird, and Marcia Hopa will host fans on site and audiences at home throughout the seven-hour live music broadcast on Whakaata Māori.

Matai Rangi Smith has witnessed the devastation first hand from his home in Gisborne.

“I know that people are in need of any help they can get. I feel a responsibility to assist in whatever way I can and helping to host this national relief concert is one way to contribute and give back,” he said.

Donation lines for #MARANGA RISE UP AOTEAROA will be announced shortly.

