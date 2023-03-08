A Coven Of Literary Witches Meet Again At Circa Theatre

In April, the Weird Sisters “meet again” at Circa Theatre with a spinoff from a local Wellingtonian writer, James Cain. The Coven on Grey Street follows the lives of Sybil, Daphne and Fay, the three witches from Shakespeare’s Macbeth, who have settled in Hamilton, New Zealand and are finally reuniting after a long estrangement. Directed by Harriet Prebble (Dungeoning & Dragoning), Red Scare Theatre Company’s latest production features an iconic cast of Irene Wood, Hilary Norris, Helen Moulder and Peter Hambleton.

A Shakespearean send-up and an exploration of the thorny but inseparable bonds of sisterhood, The Coven on Grey Street may appear like pure pastiche from the outset but it’s got a real heart to it, says writer James Cain. “I love the idea of mythological figures having just as much difficulty with family gatherings as we do. By humanising them it holds up a mirror to our own lives. Families are tricky and the idea of the three witches bickering in the Tron was just a perfect way of realising that”.

No strangers to the stage, part of the appeal of Coven is seeing this cast of acting heavyweights go toe to toe. Irene Wood, recently awarded ‘Best Actress' at the 2022 NZ Television Awards, plays Sybil, the head witch who is dragged by Fay (Hilary Norris, The Light Between Oceans) to see Daphne (Helen Moulder, Meeting Karpovsky) get married to Shakespearean scholar Ted (Peter Hambleton, The Hobbit trilogy, One Lane Bridge).

“It’s an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the cast,” says director Prebble. A familiar face on Circa Theatre’s stage herself (Three Days in the Country, The Father, Gifted) The Coven on Grey Street marks Prebble’s second time directing at the renowned theatre after 2020’s sellout smash-hit Dungeoning and Dragoning. “Part of the appeal of directing is being able to watch a talented performer take a small suggestion and elevate it into something magical."

Peter Hambleton, known internationally for playing Glóin in The Hobbit, is relishing the opportunity to play a fanboy of the immortal witches. “The idea of a lecturer who studies Macbeth who actually gets the opportunity to meet the legends themselves… it’s delicious!” says Hambleton, renowned for his numerous Shakespearean appearances onstage. “The story has all kinds of twists and turns that I can’t wait for audiences to experience.”

While its origins are grounded in Shakespeare, you don’t have to be a fan of the bard to appreciate the story. “Ultimately it was a jumping-off point,” says Cain. “It’s littered with many fun references, but if you have family members you care about, you’ll see yourself in the story.” Prebble agrees, saying "we're not making something niche or esoteric. If you've been to a tense family gathering, you'll know what we're talking about."

The Coven on Grey Street premieres at Circa Theatre from the 29 April – 27 May in Circa Two Tues – Sat 7.30pm & Sun 4.30pm, with early bird tickets available from the 2 March. Tickets at Circa Theatre.

