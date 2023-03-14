Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tiktok Joins The Countdown To National Relief Concert

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Tik Tok

TikTok Australia & New Zealand has joined the growing momentum for the national relief concert to raise funds for communities and whānau devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The global music and entertainment platform will enable users in Australia, New Zealand as well as the Pacific to get a front row seat to all the action.

Whakaata Māori will stream live via TikTok @whakaatamaori from the outdoor concert in Auckland on Saturday, March 25. Fans will also get exclusive behind the scenes with artists on the TikTok stream.

Carsten Grueber, General Manager of TikTok New Zealand, said the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on so many New Zealanders has been devastating and that TikTok really wanted to get involved and bring the concert to as many people as possible.

"TikTok’s live stream will mean that everyone will be able to watch the concert, no matter where they are. We hope that streaming the event live will also help raise much needed funds and let Kiwis know that they are not alone at this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

The TikTok collaboration means that even before the #MARANGA concert goes live, every user across Aotearoa will receive an exclusive TikTok video of the day pointing to the @whakaatamaori channel and the marathon eight hours concert.

Whakaata Māori Tāhuhu Rangapū, Shane Taurima, said the support of TikTok allowed thousands more to rise up both throughout Aotearoa and across the entire Pacific region.

“This is our moment to come together at home and beyond. The concert and live broadcast across multiple platforms like TikTok embeds the values of generosity and reciprocity. Whakaata Māori wanted to give back to all who can support, which is the true essence of koha,” he said.

Koha donation lines have now opened for the national fundraiser and family friendly concert, which will feature some of Aotearoa, New Zealand’s favourite acts and broadcast live to the nation.

Stan Walker, Bic Runga, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Rob Ruha, Anna Coddington, Troy Kingi, Che Fu, Three Houses Down, Kings, Ria Hall, Drax Project, Muroki, King Kapisi, Bella Kalolo-Suraj, Teeks and Ardijah will all take to the stage at Parr’s Park in West Auckland.

#MARANGA RISE UP AOTEAROA is in partnership with the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency which administers relief and support to thousands of New Zealanders each year. Whānau Ora will undertake distribution of donations, ensuring funding gets to those who need it.

There are multiple and easy ways to donate:

  1. Simply txt KOHA to 206 for an instant $3 donation billed to your mobile phone account.
  2. Donate via Direct bank transfer - #MARANGA – Rise Up Aotearoa - 12-3252-0065242-50
  3. Donate online via the Whānau Ora Giv2 page https://giv2.net/donor/result/AUhGNbav

4. Donate via QR code:

  1. Donate via TikTok Livestream. On the day of the concert, head to Whakaata Māori TikTok page and subscribe. A donate button will appear for easy koha while enjoying the concert.

The national broadcast of #MARANGA RISE UP AOTEAROA is made possible by the support of Te Māngai Pāho and NZOnAir.

For more information head to https://marangariseup.co.nz/

