Artists On Artists Exhibiting In Both Wellington And Auckland In Its Second Year

A group exhibition where each artist is the subject of another artist’s work - like links in a chain.

“I was inspired by the late photographer Marti Friedlander who took photographs of artists. She made me realise that artists make fascinating subjects, but they’re often behind the canvas or behind the frame.”

Curator and exhibiting artist, Lindsey Horne

The audience will follow the artworks around the exhibition to see how each artist has painted, photographed and created work of another artist. This exhibition shines a light on the artists and puts them in the frame as the subject.

“It’s a strange feeling to have the tables turned. As an artist you’re so used to working with subjects, directing them, photographing them, painting them, observing them. Now you’re on the receiving end of that.”

Now in its second year, Artists on Artists will be exhibiting in both Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland at Studio One Toi Tū and Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington at Twentysix.

The annual exhibition features established and emerging artists including: Ritchie Adamson, Pam Brabants, Samson Dell, Kiran Morar, Delilah Te Aōrere Pārore Southon, Kieran Lowe, Vanessa Green, Hugo Van Dorsser, Billy McQueen, Belinda Griffiths, Marcel Kalma, Lindsey Horne, Clark Roworth and Jessica Gurnsey.

“In a regular group show, you wouldn’t normally collaborate this much with your fellow artists. With Artists on Artists, we’re sitting for each other, photographing one another, working together to create our pieces.”

The kaupapa of the exhibition:

Shining a light on artists – Often behind the scenes, behind the camera and behind the canvas, artists themselves are not often in the spotlight. This exhibition places the artists in the frame as the key subject matter.

Artist connections - This exhibition is inherently collaborative - artists create works of each other, they sit and pose for each other’s work and share work and ideas with one another. It offers the opportunity to connect with other artists and learn from one another.

Supporting a diverse range of artists - The exhibiting artists are a diverse cohort, not only in demographics but across both emerging artists and established artists, and a diverse range of disciplines - featuring photographers, painters and illustrators as well as traditional wet plate photographers and authors.

Audiences can take part – Alongside the exhibition, art enthusiasts can take part in a ‘draw and be drawn’ life drawing event. In line with the Artists on Artists exhibition, a public event where participants can be both the artist and the subject. Easels are placed in a circle and each person draws someone else in the circle - a chance to hone life drawing and art making skills and meet fellow artists and art enthusiasts.

Key information:

Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington

Twentysix

28 April – 7 May

Opening night 27 April

Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland

Studio One Toi Tū

11 May – 8 June

Opening night 10 May

Contact:

lindseyjhorne@gmail.com

Exhibiting artists:

Clark Roworth - Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington

Jessica Gurnsey - Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington

Pam Brabants - Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington

Kiran Morar - Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington

Samson Dell - Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington

Ritchie Adamson - Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington

Lindsey Horne - Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland

Delilah Te Aōrere Parore Southon - Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland

Kieran Lowe and Vanessa Green (working as a pair) - Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland

Hugo Van Dorsser - Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland

Billy McQueen - Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland

Belinda Griffiths - Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland

Marcel Kalma - Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland

