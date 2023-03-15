Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Fringe Festival Wraps Up With A Celebration Of Brilliance & With Most Successful Fringe That Pōneke Has Ever Seen

Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 5:51 pm
Press Release: Fringe NZ

The New Zealand Fringe Festival, the largest multi disciplinary arts festival in Aotearoa, ended its spectacular three-week run in Pōneke with a celebration of brilliance at the NZ Fringe Awards Ceremony hosted on Sunday night at Te Auaha: NZ Institute of Creativity.

Twenty-three award winners were celebrated from across a wide range of creativity on display at the festival this year. The New Zealand Fringe Festival prides itself on being the largest open-access multidisciplinary arts festival in Aotearoa, with the number of sponsored awards available continuing to grow each year.

This year’s festival rounds off the most diverse, inclusive and successful NZ Fringe that Pōneke has ever seen, with ticket sales so far representing a massive 131% increase on last year—more than both 2021 and 2022 sales combined. A total of 21,541 tickets were sold for this year’s festival, putting close to $350,000 into artists’ pockets. Final reconciliations across all Fringe venues and box offices will be completed in the upcoming weeks.

Forty-Five different stages and venues were activated during the festival, offering 178 independent events across 23 days, spanning 25 genres of art with over 800 emerging and professional artists from across Aotearoa.

Festival Director Vanessa Stacey says “I couldn't possibly be prouder of our amazing Capital City, coming out in force to support such a plethora of remarkable local and international talents on offer this year. Every one of our wider Fringe whānau: multiple venues, front of house staff, technicians, volunteers, and of course our amazing NZ Fringe team! The talent this year was simply explosive and it was wonderful to see these artists celebrated by sold out and full houses again.”

The twenty-two awards in the festival span from creative ‘Spirit of the Fringe’ supported by Havana Coffee, to the whimsical ‘Spectacular Organised Chaos’ sponsored by NZ Improv Festival, to a new award: ‘Momentous Music’ supported by RadioActive Fm.

Highlights included the ‘Best of the Fringe’ Award which this year went to 'Arawhata': an incredible multidisciplinary theatre production produced by Wellington Ballroom, presented by her worship, Mayor Tory Whanau.

Her Worship, Mayor Tory Whanau says “To be part of a festival awards night so diverse, so inclusive and so creative made me proud to be Mayor. The night was electric and I was even more pleased to be able to present the award to ‘Arawhata’—very worthy recipients”.

Sponsored by Fringe Festivals across the motu and further afield, the ‘Tour Ready’ awards give artists the invaluable opportunity to tour their work to national and international Fringe circuits. The Australian Tour partnership award for Melbourne was awarded to ‘Only Bones’: where performer Daniel Nodder stepped from world-to-world in a piece of spellbinding physical theatre, now set to perform in Melbourne’s Fringe Festival. The ‘Only Bones’ team are also heading to San Diego with the San Diego Fringe Exchange Award. The Sydney Tour Ready joint winners, ‘Love/Love/Love/Love/Love’ and ‘Concept for a Film’ both brought innovative multidisciplinary pieces to the fore and look forward to taking their work across to Sydney’s Fringe. Adelaide award winner ‘Live, Laugh, Lesbian’ will also be taking their debut-solo queer cabaret piece to Adelaide Fringe.

The full list of awards and their 2023 recipients are listed below.

  • Best in Fringe, sponsored by Her Worship Tory Whanau: Arawhata
  • Most Innovative Work, sponsored by Wellington Airport: Concept for a Film
  • Best Words, sponsored by an anonymous benefactor: Freya Daly Sadgrove, Whole New Woman
  • Grand Design Award, sponsored by Inject Design: Ratking
  • Outstanding Solo Performance, sponsored by Te Auaha: Daniel Nodder
  • Outstanding Ensemble Performance, sponsored by Gibson Sheat and NZ Fringe: Arawhata
  • Momentous Movement, Sponsored by NZME: Arawhata
  • Most Promising Emerging Company, sponsored by Bats Theatre: Late Bloomers
  • Most Promising Emerging Artist, sponsored by NZ Fringe: Grace Newton
  • Most Promising Pasifika Artist, sponsored by Pasifika Arts CNZ: St Eves, Arawhata
  • Memorable Marketing, sponsored by Phantom Billstickers: To Be Frank
  • Spectacular Organised Chaos, sponsored by NZ Improv Festival: David Correos & Hamish Parkinson's Haha Horror
  • Momentous Music, sponsored by Radioactive: Other Futures Big Band x Gallery Orchestra
  • Spirit of the Fringe, sponsored by Havana Coffee: Felix Crossley-Pritchard and Loki Lyons
  • Auckland Tour Ready Award, sponsored by Auckland Fringe Festival and MCH: Heartstrings
  • Dunedin Tour Ready Award, sponsored by Dunedin Fringe Festival and MCH: Gender Marxist
  • Melbourne Tour Ready Award, sponsored by Melbourne Fringe, Australian High Commission and NZ Fringe: Only Bones
  • SYNZ Tour Ready Award, sponsored by Sydney Fringe, Australian High Commission and NZ Fringe: Love/Love/Love/Love/Love, Concept for a Film
  • Adelaide Tour Ready Award, sponsored by Adelaide Fringe, Australian High Commission and NZ Fringe: Live, Laugh, Lesbian
  • The San Diego Fringe Exchange, sponsored by San Diego Fringe and NZ Fringe: Only Bones
  • The Parkin Development Award, sponsored by Chris and Kathy Parkin and Bats Theatre: 3 Steps Back

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fringe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

WOMAD Preview: The Garifuna Collective, The Beating Heart Of A Vibrant Culture

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, the Garifuna Collective bring their fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound from Belize to WOMAD 2023 More>>

WOMAD Preview: Mdou Moctar, Hendrix Of The Sahara

  The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders that have impacted the world: fierce nomadic tribes, sandstorms, the richest man in history Mansu Musa, and even the long-lost city of Atlantis. But in recent years, one name has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other from that tradition: Mdou Moctar. More>>


Howard Davis: In Bed With Schoenberg at Circa

Dave Armstrong's play is essentially little more than a series of interrupted incidents and pleasant musical interludes. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour Headlines

At 65, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at the 2023 festival so far. More>>

Howard Davis: Indigenous Voices

Ten film-makers from Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific have produced a melange of varied, but thematically linked experiences in We Are Still Here. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails Tár

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 