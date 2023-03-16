Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Concord Music Publishing ANZ Announces Global Signing Of Coterie, The 5-Piece Band Spearheaded By 4 Māori Brothers

Thursday, 16 March 2023, 6:21 am
Press Release: Concord Music Publishing ANZ

Concord Music Publishing ANZ (formerly Native Tongue) announces a new global publishing agreement with COTERIE - a five-piece band spearheaded by four Māori brothers living on the coastline of West Australia. The new deal, effective immediately, includes all future works as well as the band’s catalogue.

Riding off the back of four New Zealand #1 Hot singles, a #1 New Zealand album and #4 in Australia in the last 12 months, brothers Tyler, Joshua, Brandford and Conrad encompass an authenticity often lost in modern music. Records made in their lounge-room tell stories through lyrics drawn from real life experiences whilst melodically rich vocals bring a raw narrative heat to the songs. Their live shows harness a lifetime of musical connection that evoke feelings you can only get when 15 years of jamming starts to speak for itself.

Over the past 24 months COTERIE have amassed more than 10 million streams, two million YouTube views and an army of dedicated fans behind them.

Commenting on the deal, Jaime Gough, Managing Director Concord Music Publishing ANZ said, “Something very special happens when the Fisher siblings make music together. There is a deep connection and understanding that flows through their songs. This is evident in their live performances, where the guys manage to extend this connection to their audience, leaving those lucky enough to attend with wide smiles and souls filled. Tyler, Joshua, Brandford and Conrad – known to most as COTERIE, are the epitome of a good time band with a positive message, and we couldn’t be happier to be part of their journey.”

The band added, “We’ve always frothed the work Native Tongue have pulled off, and when they joined forces with Concord globally it was a no brainer that this was the home for COTERIE! We can’t wait to dig in with Jaime, Pennie and the team across the globe.”

COTERIE is rapidly building a reputation as one of most electrifying live acts on both sides of the Tasman. 

