Sport NZ Announces New Governance Entity Te Taumata Māori

Friday, 17 March 2023, 9:45 am
Press Release: Sport New Zealand

Sport NZ has today announced the inaugural membership of Te Taumata Māori - an entity that will provide leadership for both Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa and High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) as they work towards achieving their Te Tiriti commitments.

The formation of Te Taumata Māori was one of the recommendations of the independent Governance and Organisational Structure Review undertaken in 2021, to recommend a fit for purpose operating model to effectively deliver the strategic visions of Sport NZ and HPSNZ.

Te Taumata Māori will provide valuable guidance on Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Te Ao Māori to improve Māori well-being outcomes. Te Taumata Māori will have decision making responsibilities for Māori investment and will be involved in providing advice and supporting decisions around strategy and investment across the Sport NZ Group that relate to Maori well-being.

The five members of the inaugural Taumata Māori are:

Karen Vercoe (Chair), Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Mākino 
Whaimutu Dewes, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Rangitihi
Dame Hinewehi Mohi DNZM, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tūhoe
Sarah Hirini NZOM, Ngāti Kahungunu
Rāniera (Daniel) Procter, Ngāti Uepohatu, Ngāi Tamanuhiri, Ngāti Porou

Chair of both the Sport NZ and HPSNZ boards, Bill Moran, says establishing Te Taumata Māori reflects a commitment to honour and uphold the mana of Te Tiriti.

“Sport NZ Group recognises that Aotearoa will realise its full potential in the Play, Active Recreation and Sport sector when Māori are able to participate and succeed as Māori.

“The introduction of Te Taumata Māori will help foster an authentic partnership with Māori, build trust with our Māori partners and stakeholders to deliver sustainable outcomes for Māori.”

“Ultimately this will lead to greater organisational accountability.”

Sport NZ board member Karen Vercoe is the inaugural chair of Te Taumata Māori, and says the role is an honour and a privilege.

“I am looking forward to working alongside high calibre people, as we look to support our people to experience quality outcomes in the Play, Active Recreation and Sport sector.

“The Taumata is a significant milestone that began with dreams and aspirations of our Rangatira who have now passed on.

“While it is significant, it is a small step toward a true Te Tiriti partnership and achieving Tino Rangatiratanga and Mana Motuhake.”

Te Taumata Māori will have between three and five members at all times and will hold their own hui at least four times a year. They will also engage in annual meetings with the Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa and HPSNZ boards.

“The members of the new Taumata Māori share a dedication to improve the wellbeing of everyone in Aotearoa through sport, active recreation and play, with a strong focus on Te Tiriti, and matters relevant to Māori. We are confident that Sport NZ and HPSNZ are in the best possible hands,” says Bill Moran.

