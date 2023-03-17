'Land Of The Long Long Drive' At Circa Theatre

Horse With No Name presents Land of the Long Long Drive By Catriona Tipene and Ryan Cundy

We have checked the oil and the tyre pressure, and we are ready to go! These school holidays, Horse With No Name brings you a tale of an unlikely group of friends on the road trip of a lifetime! Join us on the drive to Waitomo, as we scamper to attend the event of the year: Gary the Glow Worm’s Rave in the Cave birthday party.

A show full of delight and fun, Land of the Long Long Drive is a heartfelt road story for the whole family. Road trips are an iconic part of Aotearoa’s culture, so we’re eager to bring to the stage such traveling delights as sheep, car games, more sheep, snack stops, flat tyres and some more sheep!

Winner of the Playmarket Plays for the Young Competition in the 3 to 8 Year-Old Category, and developed with assistance from the National Theatre for Children, we are excited to bring this spectacle to Te Whanganui-a-Tara at Circa Theatre.

We’ve got toe-tapping songs, fresh from kiwi musician Benny Tipene, we’ve got spectacular costumes from Gridley by Victoria, and performances from children’s entertainment professionals.

If your tamariki are after an adventure these school holidays, pop by the Circa Theatre website to book your tickets now!

