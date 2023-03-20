Protégé To Pro: 2degrees Inspires Young Wāhine This Super Rugby Aupiki Season With 2degrees Womentorship Programme

As the Super Rugby Aupiki season kicks into gear, 2degrees is helping inspire young wāhine to play, having just launched the 2degrees Womentorship Programme.

The programme, aiming to connect New Zealand’s female protégés with professional female players, will give schools across the country the chance to have their girls’ rugby teams learn from their club idols on the field with a training day. From Joanah Ngan-Woo to Chelsea Bremner or Kendra Reynolds, our winners will get the chance to spend a day being inspired by top players at their nearest Super Rugby Aupiki club, receiving valuable advice, game insights and training techniques.

Maia Roos, player from nib Blues, says, “It’s an absolute honour to be part of the 2degrees Womentorship programme. As a young girl I can still remember my very own womentor, Doris Taufateau, giving me a great piece of advice to always have fun and give back when I can so to be able to be a womentor for even just one young Kiwi girl would be a massive privilege.”

Mark Callander, Chief Executive at 2degrees, says, “We know that the inspiration to play and stay in the game doesn’t just come from players teaching players, it comes from our professional female players inspiring our young wāhine. We’re looking forward to reading all of the deserving submissions and think we’ll have a tough job picking our winning teams.”

”Also, we are pretty chuffed that we have coined the term Womentorship – it’s pretty good we reckon.”

To find out more about the 2degrees Womentorship Programme and how to enter, please see below.

More about 2degrees Womentorship Programme

At 2degrees, we believe in supporting women’s rugby on and off the field. This year, to increase the visibility of women’s rugby, we’re giving schools a chance to have their girls’ rugby teams learn from their club idols on the field. For us, it’s not just players teaching players. It’s women inspiring our young wāhine. We call it the 2degrees Womentorship Programme.

This season, we’re helping our schools’ girl rugby teams pave their path to sporting greatness by giving them the chance to spend a day being inspired by the players at their nearest Super Rugby Aupiki club. We want our future rugby stars to dream big and aspire to be Super Rugby Aupiki players in the future.

Visit here to learn more.

