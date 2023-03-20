Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

South Island Firefighters Compete In High Profile Firefighter-sports Event

Monday, 20 March 2023, 4:04 pm
Press Release: United Fire Brigades' Association

Aotearoa New Zealand is protected by over 14,000 paid and volunteer firefighters, who do more than put out fires. Recently we have seen great coverage of their wider emergency response duties, such as rescuing people from houses, extracting flood waters from property and providing a haven for their communities.

Firefighters have expert, life-saving skills which they regularly train for and perfect, so that when the siren calls, they can confidently respond.

On Saturday 25 March, over 100 firefighters from around the South Island will compete as individuals and in teams against each other in the annual United Fire Brigades’ Association South Island Firefighter Challenge, working their way towards the National Firefighter Challenge in May.

Competitors have trained all year, some are highly experienced, and we have some fresh faces ready to take on the personal challenge of conquering the track and their own physical and mental strength.

With a well-earned reputation, the UFBA Firefighter Challenge is adapted for New Zealand from a similar event held in the United States.

Competitors race against each other and the clock wearing full PPE and BA. They start by climbing a six-story tower carrying a 19kg flaked hose, then hoist a 20kg hose coil up 6 stories, before using a 4kg shot hammer to drive a beam 1.5 meters. Competitors then burst through saloon doors to hit a target with a charged hose, before finally dragging an 81kg mannequin 30.5m to the finish line.

The simulation is a great test of skill and fitness that demonstrates the physical demands of real life firefighting to the public.

Location: 455 Hagley Avenue, Christchurch Netball Centre, Asphalt Courts - open to public to watch and support.

Date/Time: Saturday 25 th March 2023, 0830hrs-1600hrs (approx. finish time)

Prizegiving: Saturday 25 th March 2023, 1900hrs (private event)

