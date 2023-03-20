Auckland Rugby League Undergoes An Exciting Brand Transformation

Auckland Rugby League (ARL) has been at the heart of community in Tāmaki Makaurau since 1910. In 2023, more than 100 years later, ARL represents 28 Clubs across the city and offers a range of sporting formats including Men and Women’s Rugby League, Nines and Tags.

Since the appointment of a new leadership team in 2022, headed by CEO Rebecca Russell, and undergoing an exciting brand transformation, ARL are proud to appoint Dave Hayward as Chief Marketing Officer who will be leading its Commercial and Brand team.

Dave Hayward

With a significant sports background, Dave previously worked on large scale brand activations for The Orange Group which included the 2011 Rugby World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 and FIFA U-20 World Cup 2015, launching the partnership between the AIG and the All Blacks, and worked on sponsorship activations for sporting brands and sponsors including ANZ, Nike, Vodafone, Hyundai, McLaren and the British and Irish Lions.

Prior to joining ARL, Dave was General Manager, Marketing, Professional Services at Australasia’s homegrown technology company, Datacom.

Dave says he is excited to work with ARL, creating new stories and channels to bring positive change to the league community.

“I’ve been a passionate league fan my whole life, but it’s the people that most inspire me at ARL. Our clubs grow greatness for people, no matter what walk and stage of life they are. The ARL team itself are amazing people who combine expert specialisation with a deep love of the game.”, says Dave.

ARL is undergoing a significant brand transformation that incorporates a contemporary graphic design system that reflects the values and aspirations of ARL and its clubs. ARL’s new communications platform Your Greatness Grows Here is enhanced by this refreshed look and feel.

Looking ahead, ARL’s key focus for 2023 sees its number of club players increasing, improving capacity and capability throughout clubs, and continuing to build world-class facilities for the ARL community.

In 2022, ARL built a seven-year strategy, co-created with their clubs and stakeholders, named OUR GAME PLAN TO 2030. ARL believe that appointing Dave as Chief Marketing Officer is a big step in fulfilling that strategy.

“I am thrilled to have Dave as a member of our leadership team with the passion, drive and energy he brings. At ARL we have a clear mandate to modernise and change which means we are taking every opportunity to show up differently and realise the full potential of the ARL brand. Dave’s strong track record for delivering for customers, driving growth and increasing advocacy is a real advantage and we know he will deliver great things for our game” says Rebecca Russell, CEO of Auckland Rugby League.

His specific focus is on growing commercial support for the league community, brand transformation, and communications.

© Scoop Media

