Acrobatic Extravaganza On Ice, Cirque Du Soleil’s Crystal, Announces More NZ Tour Dates After Breakthrough Demand

Following overwhelming popular demand, Cirque du Soleil’s – ‘CRYSTAL’ announces more shows for its forthcoming New Zealand arena tour

The one-of-a-kind production, Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL, today announces additional shows for the New Zealand leg of the global tour which will hit New Zealand shores this June.

With tickets selling fast daily, TEG LIVE have added a total of 8 new shows to the national tour giving New Zealanders even more excitement, thrill, wonder & magic! Bringing the circus arts to the ice for the very first-time, CRYSTAL will be travelling nationally from Christchurch (Christchurch Arena) to Auckland (Spark Arena).

The New Zealand audience will be at the edge of their seats with Cirque du Soleil’s, jaw dropping, gravity-defying circus disciplines whilst also adding to the mix figure skating and extreme skating - two disciplines that have never been seen before in a Cirque du Soleil production.

Thrilling more than 1.9 million people worldwide since its creation in 2017, CRYSTAL artists defy gravity, skilfully manoeuvring backflips, leaps, and vaults all on ice! Adding a new element to the magic and swapping shoes for skates will be sure to thrill audiences more than ever. The show takes audiences on a whimsical journey into a vivid and imaginary world where up is down, left is right, and nothing is as it seems.

“We’re thrilled to bring CRYSTAL to New Zealand for the very first time,” said CRYSTAL’s Artistic Director, Robert Tannion. “The show is all about finding the magic in the everyday and what could be more magical than seeing the beauty of ice-skating blend seamlessly with adrenaline-inducing acrobatic and aerial feats that audiences know and love from Cirque du Soleil.”

Geoff Jones, TEG CEO said, "It's no secret that New Zealanders love Cirque Du Soleil. These strong sell-out shows really reinforce that. As a country, we can’t get enough! We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with this incredible organisation. It’s a privilege to work with such a talented group of people who embrace boundless creativity. We know New Zealand fans will be blown away by CRYSTAL. This show is everything that you love about Cirque Du Soleil and so much more. We look forward to bringing CRYSTAL to New Zealand in just a few months and know it will create beautiful memories for those who are lucky enough to see it.

About CRYSTAL

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, CRYSTAL takes audiences on an exhilarating journey of self-discovery full of whimsy and wonder. Feel your adrenaline soar as you dive into a world of playful imagination with the show’s protagonist, Crystal, as she becomes who she was always destined to be – herself.

Using astounding on-ice visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil, CRYSTAL transports audiences on a visual and auditory acrobatic experience that’s suitable for all ages.

Fun Facts

- CRYSTAL is Cirque du Soleil’s 42nd creation and the company’s very first acrobatic experience on ice.

- Since its creation in 2017, the show has toured to over 130 cities in 18 different countries including Canada, the US, UK, Mexico, France, Germany, and more!

- This one-of-a-kind performance features seven traditional circus acts including trapeze, hand-to-hand, Banquine, aerial straps, hand-to-trapeze, juggling, and hand balancing – all performed on ice!

- The CRYSTAL team makes approximately 300 real balls each week to use during pre-show animation.

- CRYSTAL is Cirque du Soleil’s first and only touring show to incorporate multiple remastered pop songs into the soundtrack of a show – Beyoncé’s Halo, U2’s Beautiful Day, Nina Simone’s Sinnerman, and Sia’s Chandelier.

- The show travels with 80 pairs of skates (both hockey and figure skates) and each artist wears up to 4 pairs per show!

- CRYSTAL is suitable for all ages.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE - 2023

CHRISTCHURCH

Christchurch Arena

Friday 16th June - 7:30pm

Saturday 17th June - 4:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday 18th June - 1:00pm & 5:00pm

Thursday 22nd, Friday 23rd June – 7:30pm NEW

Saturday 24th June – 4:00pm & 8:00pm NEW

Sunday 25th June – 1:00pm & 5:00pm NEW

AUCKLAND

Spark Arena

Tuesday 4th, Wednesday 5th, Thursday 6th, Friday 7th July – 7:30pm

Saturday 8th July – 4:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday 9th July – 1:00pm & 5:00pm NEW

Tickets will go on-sale from Monday 27th March 2023 at 12pm NZDT

CHRISTCHURCH via TICKETEK NZ

AUCKLAND via TICKETMASTER NZ

Head to www.teglive.com.au for all pre-sale details

ABOUT CIRQUE DU SOLEIL:

Cirque du Soleil has redefined how the world views the circus, from small town talent to a household name. Based in Montreal (Qc), the Canadian organization went on to become a global leader in live entertainment with the creation of world-class immersive and iconic experiences, across 6 continents. Cirque du Soleil connects with audiences by being genuine, human and inclusive. Privileged to work with artists from 64 countries bring their creativity to life on stages around the world, the company aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Over the years, more than 220 million people have been inspired, in over 70 different countries. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com.

