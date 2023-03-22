CubaDupa Will Be Right Up Your Street This Weekend

It may officially be autumn, but the summer fun continues with another bumper weekend of events and activities in Pōneke.

One of the biggest events of the year hits town this weekend (25-26 March), with CubaDupa transforming streets, restaurants, bars and cafes into stages and spaces providing fun and entertainment for all ages.

Wellington’s most iconic, creative, and diverse arts festival will showcase music, dance, theatre, kai and colour from over 1200 artists from around the Motu.

Wellington City Council is a proud funding partner of this award-winning event, and Mayor Tory Whanau says it’s worth every cent.

“Locals and visitors can experience some of the best talent Aotearoa has on offer, and celebrate our diversity, inclusivity, and creativity during one massive street party.

“Our on-going investment and support of the creative sector from major events through to grass roots projects helps create jobs, attract and retain talent, and ensures festivals like CubaDupa are free and accessible for all.”

The two-day festival will showcase performers from all genres including award-winning Māori artist Kirsten Te Rito, garage funksters OdESSA, Indie darling Anthonie Tonnon, and the sounds of ska from Battleska Galactica.

There’ll also be DJs, cocktail making workshops, face-painting, the popular Shut Up & Dance and Footnote New Zealand Dance troupes, a Carnival and Cabaret zone, circus acts, and the energetic sounds of Wellington Batucada.

From 11.59pm, Friday 24 March to 3am, Monday 27 March there will be significant road closures which can be found on the Council website here.

We encourage everyone to use public transport or walk, ride, scoot or car share to avoid parking frustration during this busy time.

Dogs ‘n’ Togs will also be signalling the end of the summer days with Khandallah Pool closing to humans and going to the dogs for a final dip on Saturday.

The All Whites also return to Wellington for the first time since 2017, taking on China PR at Sky Stadium on Sunday 26 March as part of a two-part series in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“With these cool events happening around the capital, it’s fitting March is all about Neighbours Aotearoa – sharing, growing and celebrating our communities and encouraging everyone to get involved, get connected, and get out and about,” adds the Mayor.

As it’s going to be another big weekend in town it’s important to stay safe and look after your mates. Take 10 will be in their usual spot in Courtenay Plaza offering water, lollies and support to anyone who needs it. You can drop in, charge your phone, play some games and chill for a bit – they’re there to make sure everyone is staying safe while having a good time in town.

