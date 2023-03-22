George Begg Festival Partners With Charity Cure Kids

The four-day George Begg Festival will kick off in Invercargill on Thursday 30 March: and the Begg’s Barmy Rally, which will see participants embark on a mystery scavenger hunt throughout Southland, will donate all proceeds from ticket sales to Kiwi charity Cure Kids.

Southlander George Begg is perhaps best-known for building a series of racecars in the 1960s and 1970s, which bested some of the biggest names in motorsport at the time.

However, he was also a dedicated family man and – after tragically losing a grandson to sudden unexplained death in infancy (SUDI, formerly known colloquially as cot death) in 1986 – he spearheaded a years-long fundraising effort to support research and help other whānau affected by the disease.

The Begg’s Barmy Rally will begin in the Invercargill Central development.

Those taking part will then complete a mystery scavenger hunt around Southland. Participants, taking part in their own vehicles, follow along a trail of clues to reach the finish line.

George Begg Festival event manager Marie Kolasinski says the team behind the epic four-day event wanted to do something that would carry on George’s legacy – and that’s where the Begg’s Barmy Rally comes in.

“The George Begg Festival is all about celebrating a homegrown Southland hero. While George was perhaps best known for his incredible achievements on the racetrack, he was a dedicated family man.

“We want the George Begg Festival to be an experience the whole family can enjoy, and the Begg’s Barmy Rally is a really fun, inclusive and accessible event that everybody can get involved in. This event, which kicks off our festival on Thursday 30 March, is one that mum, dad, the kids, grandparents, and friends can enjoy together. That family-friendly aspect of the Begg’s Barmy Rally was a nice way to honour George’s love for his family, and the incredible work he did to support other families around New Zealand. We are really proud to support Cure Kids, and hope our locals and visitors will get on board with this wonderful cause.”

Cure Kids chief executive Frances Benge says the organisation is pleased to have partnered with the George Begg Festival.

“Cure Kids is delighted to be a part of the George Begg festival, especially since George’s own story speaks to the importance of our 20 year research program into Sudden Unexpected Death in Infancy (S.U.D.I.),” she says.

“The continued investment into this critical area of child health has led to advice on safe sleep environments which has prevented over 200 deaths in NZ annually, and 1000s of babies lives around the world. We are so proud of the continued effect this research will have on babies and their families. We are looking forward to a wonderful partnership at this year’s festival.”

Cure Kids ambassador and well-known New Zealand actor Will Hall (whose credits include Shortland Street, Westside, The Luminaries, The Brokenwood Mysteries and The Insider’s Guide to Happiness), as well as Cure Kids community partner manager Caoimhe Seoige will be on hand to take part in the rally.

They’ll also be manning the Cure Kids display within the Kids Zone on-site at Teretonga Park during the festival.

