Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Moore Sorts Out The Priorities

Friday, 24 March 2023, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

New, three-times national shearing circuit champion and Golden Shears Open runner-up Angus Moore will have possibly his last competition of the season at home show in Marlbotough on Sunday, giving-up what was once an ambition to represent New Zealand at this year’d World Championships in Scotland.

Moore will shear in the Flaxbourne A and P Show Shears, but says he won’t be at next week’s New Zealand Shears in Te Kuiti, where the Open Shearing final will decide the black singlets machine shearing teammate for Golden Shears champion Rowland Smith.

But as winner of the PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shrearing Circuit final at the Golden Shears on March 4, his third win in the event, father-of-six and shearing contractor is entitled to place in the New Zealand trantasman series next summer.

He says he and wife Ratapu that with the children, aged two ro 10, the business, and the home and property, the priority has to be on those aspecrs and now’s “not the time” to be taking the time qualify and get to the World Championships.

He’s also organiser of Sunday’s shears at the Ward Domian, where shearing in the four grades from Junior to Open will start at 11.30am, and is being earmarked for the role of show president in the near future.

The competition is reverting back from strongwool breeds to the finer-wooled corriedales with a hope of a 12-sheep Open final.

Meanwhile, the Waitoma Caves Sports in the King Country on Saturday will be the venue for the second match in the shearing series between New Zealand and the Wales Development Team.

New Zealand shearer Smith and Leon Samuels won the first matchagainst Welsh shearers Gethin Lewis and Dylan Jones at Raetihi lsdt Saturday.

Shearing at the Waitomo Domain will be held in all grades from Novice to Open, starting at 10am, with entries being taken on the day.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After four years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 