Moore Sorts Out The Priorities

New, three-times national shearing circuit champion and Golden Shears Open runner-up Angus Moore will have possibly his last competition of the season at home show in Marlbotough on Sunday, giving-up what was once an ambition to represent New Zealand at this year’d World Championships in Scotland.

Moore will shear in the Flaxbourne A and P Show Shears, but says he won’t be at next week’s New Zealand Shears in Te Kuiti, where the Open Shearing final will decide the black singlets machine shearing teammate for Golden Shears champion Rowland Smith.

But as winner of the PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shrearing Circuit final at the Golden Shears on March 4, his third win in the event, father-of-six and shearing contractor is entitled to place in the New Zealand trantasman series next summer.

He says he and wife Ratapu that with the children, aged two ro 10, the business, and the home and property, the priority has to be on those aspecrs and now’s “not the time” to be taking the time qualify and get to the World Championships.

He’s also organiser of Sunday’s shears at the Ward Domian, where shearing in the four grades from Junior to Open will start at 11.30am, and is being earmarked for the role of show president in the near future.

The competition is reverting back from strongwool breeds to the finer-wooled corriedales with a hope of a 12-sheep Open final.

Meanwhile, the Waitoma Caves Sports in the King Country on Saturday will be the venue for the second match in the shearing series between New Zealand and the Wales Development Team.

New Zealand shearer Smith and Leon Samuels won the first matchagainst Welsh shearers Gethin Lewis and Dylan Jones at Raetihi lsdt Saturday.

Shearing at the Waitomo Domain will be held in all grades from Novice to Open, starting at 10am, with entries being taken on the day.

