An Enchanted Champagne Experience Is Popping Up At Rooftop At Qt This Month

QT Auckland’s Rooftop at QT is welcoming Perrier-Jouët this March and April for Flora & Fizz. Flora & Fizz invites guests on a fantastical journey, into an enchanted world where Champagne reigns supreme and Perrier-Jouët pours.

The design-led hotel’s signature rooftop will be transformed into a fairy-tale garden of whimsical elegance adorned with flora, fauna and bespoke décor mirroring Perrier-Jouët’s iconic bottle, for Champagne afficianados to adore from now to 30th April.

In a celebration overflowing with savoir-faire and art de vivre, those fond of fizz will be able to order a tableside Champagne tasting flight served on a Perrier-Jouët enchanted tree. With two tasting experiences on offer, ‘The Enchanted Discoveries’ experience offers five pours in full flight, including Perrier-Jouët’s very special Belle Epoque and Belle Epoque Rosé for $105 per person. There is also ‘The Taste of Nature’ experience which comes with three Champagnes from Perrier-Jouët’s Blason collection, a refined trio of Blanc de Blancs, Brut and Rosé for $49 per person.

Sean Connolly, QT Auckland’s Creative Director of Food & Beverage, has fashioned a special canapé menu to pair with the two tasting experiences, with each dish expertly matched to each drop. The menu includes items such as scampi crudo with chilli and lime, crayfish rolls and a Mt Cook salmon caviar cannoli with ricotta.

For the six weeks, Rooftop at QT will be offering specials on the full range of Perrier-Jouët Champagnes by the glass, bottle, and magnums. Guests are also invited to try three effervescent cocktails crafted by Rooftop at QT’s mixologist meistros such as It Takes Two To Twist with honey, lime, vanilla and italicus bergamont liqeur grinata finished with a 375ml bottle of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut. For the month of April, The Sunday Club will also see DJ Venetia Clark on the decks, $2 natural Oysters and special pricing on Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut.

Doron Whaite, General Manager at QT Auckland says “I’m absolutely fizzing to see this partnership come to life! We love our friends at Perrier-Jouët, it’s one of our top selling beverages on the Rooftop so a premium Champagne tasting offering that celebrates the brand is going to be an incredible experience for our guests”.

Frolick in the land of fizz with Flora & Fizz at Rooftop at QT between now and 30th April, where over indulgence is the ordinary and there’s not a dry flight in sight. For more information visit https://www.qthotels.com/auckland/offers/eat-drink/flora-fizz/.

Enchanted Discoveries Experience, $105

Let Rooftop at QT take you on a journey around five premium tastes of Perrier–Jouët including 60ml pours of Grand Brut, Blason Rosé, Blanc de Blancs, Belle Epoque Rosé and Belle Epoque Blanc de Blancs.

Add a canapé match for $79

Taste of Nature, $49

Bubbles in flight, sample Perrier-Jouët Blason Collection in a table-side flight experience, including 60ml pours of Grand Brut, to Blason Rosé and Blanc De blancs.

Add a canapé match for $45

About Rooftop at QT:

Rooftop at QT is perched on the sixth floor and boasts views out across the Auckland harbour. Flowing from laid-back afternoons to lavish late nights, Rooftop at QT is a peak drink and dine experience for those looking for a sophisticated and design-driven space with an electric vibe.

View the Menu: Here

