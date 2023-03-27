Kiwi Comedian Tom Sainsbury Releases Mockumentary True Crime Podcast With IHeartRadio

Renowned Kiwi actor and comedian, Tom Sainsbury, is taking his character impersonations to the next level with the release of a hilarious new mockumentary true-crime podcast on iHeartRadio - New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s (NZME) digital audio platform.

Famous for his talents in impersonating well-known New Zealanders, Sainsbury will voice more than 30 distinctive characters in Small Town Scandal. The new podcast delves into the life of Toby Buchanan - a Wairarapa resident and disgraced journalist who is investigating the death of his rich uncle, Mitch Buchanan, after he was mysteriously killed in an automatic mower incident.

Drawing upon his own small-town upbringing in rural Matamata as inspiration, Sainsbury brings his playwright expertise and outrageously funny Kiwi humour to the six-part podcast series. Listeners will hear all about the suspicious circumstances surrounding Mitch Buchanan’s death and meet more than 30 characters from the small farming community in the Wairarapa, including a scandal-beleaguered mayor, a ketamine-dealing stablehand, the local cop and Toby’s nomadic father.

“Along with the team at NZME and iHeartRadio I’ve been working hard behind the scenes for more than six months on Small Town Scandal, so launching it today is really exciting and also a little nerve wracking! I really hope listeners enjoy it and that they join for the whole six series journey as we uncover how Mitch really died, unleashing the shocking wrongdoing that will shake the nation!” says Sainsbury.

Sam Collins, iHeart Radio Content Director, says NZME is really pleased to be joining forces with someone as clever and talented as Tom Sainsbury on this quick-witted and hysterical new podcast.

“We’re absolutely stoked to be adding Small Town Scandal to NZME’s Podcast Network through iHeartRadio and wherever people get their podcasts. Tom is a master of showbiz and we’re looking forward to sharing this pure comedy with listeners. There’s really no other podcast like this in the New Zealand market – it’s a true first and we’re sure Kiwis will really enjoy it,” says Collins.

James Butcher, NZME Head of Digital Audio, says: “Podcasting is growing exponentially both globally and here in New Zealand and as the largest podcast network in the country, we’re committed to continually investing in the development of great local content. We’re excited to be working with a variety of fantastic voices in this space, ensuring we cover a diverse range of topics that appeal to everyone – no matter their background, age or interests.”

The first three episodes of Small Town Scandal are now available on iHeartRadio or whenever you get your podcasts.

