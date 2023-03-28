Tactix Make It Two From Two In Rangiora

27 March, 2023

The Trident Homes Tactix have climbed to the top of the ANZ Premiership standings following an emphatic win over the Avis Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic in Rangiora in a high-quality game of Monday night netball.

Led by shooter Aliyah Dunn with a stunning 100 per cent shooting performance - 43 goals from as many attempts - the Tactix built a seven-goal lead by half-time and pushed the advantage home to 17 goals by the final whistle.

Dunn was applauded by her thrilled teammates at the conclusion of the match for her stunning solo effort.

The 58-41 victory takes the Tactix to four wins for the season, the Mainland side has now overtaken the MG Mystics following the resounding win, but the Mystics still have a game in hand – adding further intrigue to the league after the completion of Round 4.

Backing up from an exhilarating one-goal thriller against the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse on Sunday afternoon, the Tactix brushed off any signs of fatigue.

Both sides were backing up in a double-header weekend and confidence was at a high at the opening whistle as each team had posted strong wins in their previous games.

With a strong performance from England’s Laura Malcolm, Kimiora Poi and goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit, the new-look Tactix attacking unit continues to take great strides forward.

The improved ball movement freed Dunn to give her best performance in the red-and-black dress since joining the side this season. She was ably supported by her fellow shooter Selby-Rickit who contributed 14 goals.

The international pairing of Tactix’ defenders Jane Watson and Karin Burger hustled all game against the Magic’s Ameliaranne Ekenasio and former Silver Fern Bailey Mes. Mes and Ekenasio showed some excellent shooter to shooter work in the first half, while midcourter Claire Kersten proved a power of strength through the middle for the Magic.

While the Tactix defence has been superb for many seasons, they have balanced their side with a shooting combination to rival the best teams in the league.

Burger claimed five gains and three intercepts for the game, while Watson was not to be outdone with four gains and two intercepts.

Coming off the bench in the final quarter for the Tactix was up and coming wing attack Parris Petera as Poi moved to take the centre bib and Malcom went to the bench.

Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek ran her bench in the final four minutes of the game.

© Scoop Media

