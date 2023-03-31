Waka Ama - Mā Te Katoa, Mō Āke Tonu! 2023 Waka Ama Secondary School Nationals

The 2023 Waka Ama Secondary School Nationals wrapped up today here at Tikitapu with W6 finals. Conditions were pristine today providing perfect conditions for our kaihoe after a challenging couple of days with the wind. With the fog lifting off the lake and the sun shining down, kaihoe took to the water and battled it out in W6 250m straight and W6 500m turn races in the finals across three different divisions - Te Ihu, Te Takere, Te Kei.

Well done to all rangatahi who participated in this years event, regardless of your placing we are proud of all rangatahi who went out on the water, paddled their hardest, and had fun! After a year off due to covid restrictions, it was awesome to have this event back here at Tikitapu and have so many rangatahi participating in waka ama!

Waka Ama NZ CEO, Lara Collins, says “It has been an awesome week here, on and off the water. This is by far one of my favorite events, seeing rangatahi from across Aotearoa come together to participate in waka ama. The vibe the rangatahi provide throughout the week is unmatched!”.

Representatives from Bayleys, one of our broadcasting sponsors, were in attendance today to support the event. Bayleys representative, Matt Clutterbuck, says “It’s awesome to be involved in an event and give back to a sport that gave so much to me over the years. Awesome to see so many rangatahi here from all over the country here competing and having fun! And great to see some teams from Hokianga out on the water too!”.

Congratulations to the following schools who won the Te Ihu finals in their respective divisions. 250m straight; J16 Men - Rotorua Boys High School, J16 Women - Te Rangi Aniwaniwa, J19 Men - Hamilton Boys High School, and J19 Women - Manukura. 500m turn; J16 Men - Manukura, J16 Women - Te Rangi Aniwaniwa, J19 Men - Hamilton Boys High School, and J19 Women - Manurewa High School. An awesome display of skill and sportsmanship by all!

Waka Ama NZ Board Member, Turanga Barclay-Kerr, says “It’s awesome to have the event back given everything that has happened over the past couple of years. Great to see all our whānau from all the other kura and the level of competition that everyone has brought”.

The day ended with our final prize giving where place getters in Te Takere and Te Kei divisions were awarded with ribbons, and place getters of Te Ihu were awarded with medals. Regardless of places, there was an awesome display of sportsmanship by all rangatahi throughout the week of racing. The passion and pride from all the kura was evident as they supported their teammates with haka tautoko throughout the prizegiving. Waka Ama NZ are proud to foster an event where our rangatahi are able to express their culture throughout the entire event.

Congratulations to Te Wharekura o Mauao for being awarded the Putu Mihaka Trophy. The Putu Mihaka Trophy is awarded to the school that displays manaaki, awhi, and an overall positive attitude throughout the event. This award pays homage to the late Te Putuangaanga (Putu) Mihaka nō Ngāti Pikiao, a strong advocate of rangatahi Māori and a huge supporter of the waka community.

Congratulations also to Napier Boys High School for being the first recipients Te Tohu Tautokohia. Te Tohu Tautokohia is awarded to the school that displays tautoko to others and the event. Te Tohu Tautokohia pays homage to the late Laurie Durand, a stalwart of Te Waiariki Purea Trust, Waka Ama, and the National Secondary School Event.

Waka Ama NZ would like to acknowledge and thank the haukainga Ngāti Whakaue and Tūhourangi. Thank you to Te Waiariki Purea Trust for planning, coordinating, and delivering this event. To all the kaimahi who volunteered their time and energy this year, e rere ana ngā mihi ki a koutou, our event would not be possible without you all. Thank you to our fleet sponsor, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, for providing us with waka for the week. Thank you to our broadcasters and broadcast sponsors Whakaata Māori, Ignite Studios, Bayleys, Caltex, NZ Carbon Farming, and Apollo. And lastly, ngā mihi to all rangatahi, staff, and waka ama whānau from all over Aotearoa for attending this years event.

That’s a wrap for the 2023 Waka Ama Secondary School Nationals! What an awesome week of racing and whanaungatanga. Waka Ama NZ is looking forward to continuing engagement with rangatahi and ensuring rangatahi needs are met within waka ama through the implementation of the Waka Ama NZ Rautaki Rangatahi which was released today.

Statistics:

Schools: 105

Paddlers: 1600

Races: 170

Race days: 4

Key links:

Whakaata Māori - Racing Footage

Secondary School Entries

2023 Waka Ama Secondary School Nationals Schedule & Results

Waka Ama NZ website: wakaama.co.nz

Waka Ama NZ Facebook: wakaama

Waka Ama NZ Instagram: wakaamanz

© Scoop Media

