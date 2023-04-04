Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

First Ever Stage Adaptation Of 'Well, Thank You, Thursday' To Perform In Canterbury

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 3:57 am
Press Release: Big Little Theatre Company

The Big Little Theatre Company is adapting a 1976 British Television script to the stage for the very first time. The tragi-comic ‘Well, thank you, Thursday’ was written for television by BAFTA-award winning Jack Rosenthal, author of over 150 screenplays, and 129 early episodes of the soap opera Coronation Street. The Big Little Theatre Company’s bold adaptation uses a ‘traverse stage’, with the audience close to the action, and surrounding the stage. This leads to an intimate relationship between the actors and audience.

The play explores a day in the life of disparate lives. The stories of the richly depicted characters come together at the local registry office, an office which anchors key moments in our lives: birth, marriage, death.

This show continues the company’s trajectory of bold and interesting theatre choices. The Ashburton-based production company is well known for producing exceptionally high-quality youth theatre. They have performed on The Court Theatre Stage, trained at The Globe Theatre in London, The Egg Theatre in Bath and in Stratford upon Avon with The Royal Shakespeare Company. This will be their third local touring production, performing at various venues around Canterbury. Director Jackie Heffernan says the young actors are hitting it out of the park once more, in a performance that is wry and touching, saying “They are a complete joy to work with”.

The show hits the Canterbury stage in April, with performances in Christchurch (19th), Methven (20th) and Ashburton (21st, and 22nd). Tickets are available from www.bltc.org.nz and the Ashburton Trust Event Centre. The unique staging means that tickets are strictly limited, so secure your tickets early!

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Big Little Theatre Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 