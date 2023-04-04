First Ever Stage Adaptation Of 'Well, Thank You, Thursday' To Perform In Canterbury

The Big Little Theatre Company is adapting a 1976 British Television script to the stage for the very first time. The tragi-comic ‘Well, thank you, Thursday’ was written for television by BAFTA-award winning Jack Rosenthal, author of over 150 screenplays, and 129 early episodes of the soap opera Coronation Street. The Big Little Theatre Company’s bold adaptation uses a ‘traverse stage’, with the audience close to the action, and surrounding the stage. This leads to an intimate relationship between the actors and audience.

The play explores a day in the life of disparate lives. The stories of the richly depicted characters come together at the local registry office, an office which anchors key moments in our lives: birth, marriage, death.

This show continues the company’s trajectory of bold and interesting theatre choices. The Ashburton-based production company is well known for producing exceptionally high-quality youth theatre. They have performed on The Court Theatre Stage, trained at The Globe Theatre in London, The Egg Theatre in Bath and in Stratford upon Avon with The Royal Shakespeare Company. This will be their third local touring production, performing at various venues around Canterbury. Director Jackie Heffernan says the young actors are hitting it out of the park once more, in a performance that is wry and touching, saying “They are a complete joy to work with”.

The show hits the Canterbury stage in April, with performances in Christchurch (19th), Methven (20th) and Ashburton (21st, and 22nd). Tickets are available from www.bltc.org.nz and the Ashburton Trust Event Centre. The unique staging means that tickets are strictly limited, so secure your tickets early!

