2023 FAST5 Netball World Series Dates Confirmed

3 April, 2023

World Netball and Netball New Zealand have confirmed the dates for the FAST5 Netball World Series which returns to Christchurch, New Zealand in November following the success of last year’s international event.

The 2023 event will take place on November 11-12, with Christchurch Arena to again host the top six women’s teams in the world as per the World Netball World Rankings on the 1 March, 2023 - including the FAST5 Ferns. Tickets will go on sale next month.

As well as the FAST5 Ferns, Australia, England, Jamaica, South Africa, and Malawi have all been invited to compete at the 2023 event.

Australia won the FAST5 crown last year while the Netball World Series created a world first with three men’s teams (New Zealand, Australia, and England) competing in an exhibition series. It has been confirmed the men will be back in action in November.

Netball NZ Chief Commercial Officer David Cooper said they were excited to confirm the dates for the FAST5 Netball World Series following the success of the event in Christchurch last year.

“We showed last year just how entertaining FAST5 netball is and how it captures the imagination of our netball fans. We gave FAST5 netball a loud and warm welcome back to New Zealand and we’re looking forward to another two days of celebrating the game that is FAST5,” he said.

“I think we saw just how much our netball fans have missed seeing the FAST5 action up close and live with some vibrant and colourful crowds at Christchurch Arena and the extra thrill of seeing the aerial game from the men added to the excitement.”

World Netball CEO, Clare Briegal echoed the excitement.

“We are thrilled that the FAST5 Netball World Series will be returning to Christchurch, New Zealand later this year.

“The FAST5 Netball World Series is a key part of our exciting world-class international events calendar, and after the success of the Christchurch 2022 event, we know Netball New Zealand will do another fantastic job entertaining the netball family this year.”

ChristchurchNZ Head of Major Events Karena Finnie said the region was looking forward to hosting the world's top FAST5 talent.

“On behalf of Christchurch I’m thrilled to welcome Fast5 back to the home of New Zealand’s most passionate netball fans,” she said.

“Last year’s tournament showed that Ōtautahi Christchurch fans can dress up, dance and cheer for their team with the best of them. In 2022, three-quarters of the tournament attendees came from outside our region and we look forward to dazzling visitors with our brand-new city and a destination that has it all.”

The New Zealand Men’s team created their own piece of FAST5 history last year, becoming the first men’s side to claim the FAST5 World Netball Series spoils in the exhibition event.

A well-drilled Australian side beat South Africa in last year’s FAST5 Netball World Series Grand Final while the FAST5 Ferns beat England for the bronze medal.

Be the first to know when tickets go on sale by registering here

