Sky Tower School Holiday Programme

Make Sure To Visit SkyCity These April School Holidays For A Spellbinding Adventure Up The Sky Tower And Experience The Magic World Of Scotty Sky Tower.

From Friday 7 April, Embark On A Thrilling Quest To Complete Scotty's Map Of Magic, Navigate Through The Wētā Workshop Unleashed Magical Maze And Mystery Character Creator, And Play Atari Pong With Magical Magnets. Want To Test Your Guessing Skills? Try Guessing What's Inside The Magic Mystery Boxes! Finish The Day By Watching One Of The Free Magic Shows Featuring Justin Case, Fairy Flakes, And Popcorn The Clown, Performed Daily At 11am, 12.30pm, And 2pm.

So What Are You Waiting For? Join Us Up The Sky Tower This April And Let's Create Some Magic Together! For More Information, Visit Www.skycity.co.nz/schoolholidays.

SkyCity Is Offering $12 All-day Parking From 7 - 23 April So Families Can Enjoy A Full Day In The City Centre.

© Scoop Media