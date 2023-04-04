Musicians As Young As 11 To Perform With NZSO In Wellington

A selection of Aotearoa New Zealand’s finest young musicians, including an 11-year-old cellist and a 12-year-old pianist, will perform as soloists and alongside the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra in a special concert on 12 April.

The Young Artists Showcase features six soloists from around the country and 17 young musicians who play side-by-side with the Orchestra during performances of unforgettable works from Beethoven to Tchaikovsky.

“It will be a magical evening,” says NZSO Education & Community Engagement Senior Manager Pascale Parenteau.

“The NZSO is committed to fostering the next generations of musicians in Aotearoa New Zealand. We recognise the benefits that the arts and in particular music can bring and keep participation at the heart of everything we do.”

The youngest soloist, 11-year-old Ryan Yeh, performs the first movement of Haydn’s renowned Cellos Concerto. Pianist Alex Xuyao Bai performs the first movement of Beethoven’s renowned Second Piano Concerto, while pianist Shan Liu, 13, plays the first movement of Chopin’s Second Piano Concerto.

Flautist Alina Chen, 17, plays the first movement of Nielsen’s mesmerising Flute Concerto. Fellow flautist Louis Liu, 15, performs the third movement of Ibert’s Flute Concerto.

Cellist Christine Jeon, 16, is the soloist for Elgar’s Cello Concerto.

For the concert the Orchestra will be led by NZSO Principal Conductor-in-Residence Hamish McKeich.

The young musicians and the NZSO will open the concert with a performance of Moirai by New Zealand composer Cameron Monteath.

Monteath won the 2022 NZSO Todd Corporation Young Composer Award and Orchestra Choice Award – the latter chosen by NZSO players – for this mesmerising work.

Tickets to Young Artists Showcase are only $10 and available via ticketmaster.co.nz

ENDS

Photo attached: NZSO Principal Conductor-in-Residence Hamish McKeich leads the Orchestra for Young Artists Showcase in Wellington on 12 April.

For interviews, more photographs and further information, please contact:

Tom Cardy | Publicist

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra | Te Tira Pūoro o Aotearoa

M +64 27 574 5294

E tom.cardy@nzso.co.nz

Young Artists Showcase

HAMISH MCKEICH Conductor

CAMERON MONTEATH Moirai

HAYDN Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major – Movement 1

NIELSEN Flute Concerto – Movement 1

ELGAR Cello Concerto in E Minor, Op. 85 – Movement 4

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Op. 19 – Movement 1

CHOPIN Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor, Op. 21 – Movement 1

IBERT Flute Concerto – Movement 3

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 36 – Movement 4

TE WHANGANUI-A-TARA WELLINGTON | Michael Fowler Centre|Wednesday 12 April| 7.00pm

© Scoop Media

