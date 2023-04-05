Prime Video Reveals Trailer For Action-Comedy Medellín From Franck Gastambide



Watch the Trailer HERE

Auckland, New Zealand — April 5, 2023 — Prime Video has revealed the teaser art and the trailer for Medellín, the new action comedy film by Franck Gastambide (Pattaya, Taxi 5, Validé), starring Gastambide, Ramzy Bedia (La Tour Montparnasse Infernale), Anouar Toubali (Pattaya), Brahim Bouhlel (Validé), Raymond Cruz (Breaking Bad), and Essined Aponte (S.W.A.T.), with a special appearance by Mike Tyson (The Hangover). Medellín will launch exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 2, 2023.

To save his younger brother from a dangerous cartel in Medellín, Reda (Ramzy Bedia) has a plan that is as simple as it is completely insane: Assemble a team and plan a raid in Colombia. But this crazy adventure will spiral out of control when he decides to kidnap the cartel leader’s son in order to exchange him for his brother’s life.

Based on an original idea of Franck Gastambide, and co-written by Gastambide and Charles Van Tieghem (Validé), the French Original film is produced by Kowloon Film (Eric Altmayer and Nicolas Altmayer).

