Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wellington Airport Community Awards Nominations Open For 2023

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 11:44 am
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

Wellington Airport has opened nominations for its annual community awards, recognising the outstanding work of community group volunteers across the Wellington region.

The awards, now in their 19th year, are run in collaboration with Wellington’s five regional councils and will acknowledge the work carried out by community groups across the region with over $50,000 in award money and other prizes to be won.

Groups can be nominated in the areas of Arts and Culture, Education and Child/Youth Development, Health and Wellbeing, Heritage and Environment and Sport and Leisure, plus a Rising Star award specifically recognises new and emerging community groups.

Awards are first presented at a council level (Upper Hutt, Hutt City, Wellington City, Porirua and Kāpiti) with the regionwide finals held later in the year.

Wellington Airport’s CEO Matt Clarke says: “We know community groups have been needed more than ever over the past couple of years, so we are delighted to help recognise and reward their efforts.

“Every year we are impressed by the quality of applications received from groups across Wellington. The awards are a great opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the passion and commitment of community volunteers to make Wellington a better place.”

At the 2022 awards, more than 250 nominations were received for groups across the region with Kiwi Community Assistance (KCA) taking out the Supreme Award for their work helping communities throughout Wellington by rescuing surplus food and household goods and redistributing it to frontline agencies working directly with people in need. Their dedicated team of 60 volunteers rescue around 1.3 tonnes of surplus food each day.

Kiwi Community Assistance founder Tracy Wellington says: “We were very humbled by this award. It’s great recognition for all of our volunteers, sponsors and supporters who make our work possible.”

Over the past 19 years, the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards has recognised over 740 community organisations and their thousands of volunteers across the region.

Later in the year, a Regional Supreme award winner will be announced, and members of the public will have an opportunity to vote for the finalists in a People’s Choice award.

Nominations can be submitted on Wellington Airport’s website. Nominations close 31 May 2023.

Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards 2022 Winners

  • Supreme Award: Kiwi Community Assistance
  • Arts and Culture: Hutt Multicultural Council Inc
  • Education and Child/Youth Development: Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards
  • Health and Wellbeing: Kiwi Community Assistance
  • Heritage and Environment: Energise Ōtaki
  • Sport and Leisure: Coastguard Wellington
  • Rising Star Award: Silver Noodle Soup
  • People’s Choice Award: Āhuru Mōwai Trust

© Scoop Media

Wellington Airport

www.wellingtonairport.co.nz/

Wild at Heart

Wellington Airport provides a world class airport for visitors, the Wellington region and New Zealand. It's international terminal, The Rock, is ranked 4th best in the World. Being very close to the CBD saves 5.4 million travellers plenty of time and makes Wellington a more attractive place to visit. The Airport won the Wellington Gold Awards for Safety and is a major supporter of local events, attractions and community groups.

Contact Wellington Airport

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 