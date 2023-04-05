Wellington Airport Community Awards Nominations Open For 2023

Wellington Airport has opened nominations for its annual community awards, recognising the outstanding work of community group volunteers across the Wellington region.

The awards, now in their 19th year, are run in collaboration with Wellington’s five regional councils and will acknowledge the work carried out by community groups across the region with over $50,000 in award money and other prizes to be won.

Groups can be nominated in the areas of Arts and Culture, Education and Child/Youth Development, Health and Wellbeing, Heritage and Environment and Sport and Leisure, plus a Rising Star award specifically recognises new and emerging community groups.

Awards are first presented at a council level (Upper Hutt, Hutt City, Wellington City, Porirua and Kāpiti) with the regionwide finals held later in the year.

Wellington Airport’s CEO Matt Clarke says: “We know community groups have been needed more than ever over the past couple of years, so we are delighted to help recognise and reward their efforts.

“Every year we are impressed by the quality of applications received from groups across Wellington. The awards are a great opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the passion and commitment of community volunteers to make Wellington a better place.”

At the 2022 awards, more than 250 nominations were received for groups across the region with Kiwi Community Assistance (KCA) taking out the Supreme Award for their work helping communities throughout Wellington by rescuing surplus food and household goods and redistributing it to frontline agencies working directly with people in need. Their dedicated team of 60 volunteers rescue around 1.3 tonnes of surplus food each day.

Kiwi Community Assistance founder Tracy Wellington says: “We were very humbled by this award. It’s great recognition for all of our volunteers, sponsors and supporters who make our work possible.”

Over the past 19 years, the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards has recognised over 740 community organisations and their thousands of volunteers across the region.

Later in the year, a Regional Supreme award winner will be announced, and members of the public will have an opportunity to vote for the finalists in a People’s Choice award.

Nominations can be submitted on Wellington Airport’s website. Nominations close 31 May 2023.

Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards 2022 Winners

Supreme Award: Kiwi Community Assistance

Arts and Culture: Hutt Multicultural Council Inc

Education and Child/Youth Development: Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards

Health and Wellbeing: Kiwi Community Assistance

Heritage and Environment: Energise Ōtaki

Sport and Leisure: Coastguard Wellington

Rising Star Award: Silver Noodle Soup

People’s Choice Award: Āhuru Mōwai Trust

