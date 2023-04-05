The Resene Architecture & Design Film Festival Announces Its 12th Edition

The 12th annual Resene Architecture & Design Film Festival is set to return in 2023, travelling across venues across Aotearoa New Zealand starting 4 May through to 25 June.

For more than a decade the festival has brought design lovers, architects and festivalgoers alike, the best in architecture and design documentaries to the big screen. Starting this May, the festival will present 19 feature-length and short films, including a number of premieres and special events. Tickets are now on sale.

The festival will play nationwide at these locations:

Auckland Rialto Cinemas Newmarket 4 - 24 May

Nelson Pastorius Waller Theatre at The Suter Art Gallery 11 - 24 May

Wellington Embassy Theatre and Light House Cuba & Petone 18 May - 5 June

Dunedin Rialto Cinemas 1 - 14 June

Christchurch Deluxe Cinemas 8 - 25 June

Hawke’s Bay EVENT Cinemas Havelock North 8 - 21 June

And a smaller edit of the festival will also run as part of ‘Festival Selects’ in:

Tauranga EVENT Cinemas Tauranga Central 25 - 31 May

New Plymouth EVENT Cinemas 15 - 21 June

Rialto Cinemas has partnered with the creative agency ART DEPT to curate the festival. Director

Yasmine Ganley says, ”We are proud to be bringing another inspiring curation of films to Aotearoa. Our four film categories—ARCHITECT HEROES, SITE SPECIFIC, FEMALE FOCUSED, and FUTURE & MEMORY represent unique characters and buildings, both locally and abroad.

Hero films include BAWA'S GARDEN - revealing the work of renowned Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa, encountering characters and rarely-visited buildings that reveal the story of Bawa’s life and work. NAN GOLDIN: ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED - an epic, emotional and interconnected story about internationally renowned and ground breaking photographer Nan Goldin who turns the lens on her own life, and BROWN VS. BROWN - looking at the history of mid-century modernist architecture in New Zealand during the 1950s and 60s, seen through the lens of the son of the late architect Paul Mark Brown.

This year's line-up takes us from Dutch seaweed to Le Corbusier's blueprints to tracing the sun’s path across Mallorca, led through some of the world’s most exciting buildings and pleasurable homes.”

Rialto Cinemas Group Manager Kathryn Bennett says “We are thrilled that the festival is returning

for another year and that demand for more venues continues to grow. The festival has expanded this year, upgrading Nelson to a full 14-day festival location, and welcoming Tauranga as a 7-day “festival selects” location. The demand goes to show that the festival provides an irreplaceable experience, one where audiences and industry can come together to fuel their creativity.”

Resene Marketing Manager Karen Warman says "Resene and many clients are eagerly awaiting the festival for the complete architecture and design immersion it provides.

Ted Nightingale started Resene in a Wellington garage 77 years ago with one problem and after much-concerted effort and experimentation making paint in a cement mixer, one solution. This coating solution then became the answer for many others. And thus the Resene journey began, with each new problem bringing with it a zest for new knowledge, technology and techniques to discover, a journey spurred on by the voracious appetite of the architecture and design community to always strive higher.

Resene is delighted to help bring this festival to New Zealand to thank the architecture and design community for all their inspiration and thought-provoking ideas that encourage and shape Resene’s new developments. We hope that you enjoy the fresh inspiration and insights as much as we do.”.

This year’s festival gold partners are Fisher & Paykel, Colorsteel, Città, Uniworld Boutique River

Cruises and Home Magazine. Bronze partners are Architectural Designers New Zealand (ADNZ) and our wine partner is Trinity Hill Wines.

This festival is one of the largest architecture and design film festivals in the world.

