45th National Youth Jazz Competition Winners Announced

The Wright Family Foundation 45th National Youth Jazz Competition held at Baycourt Community and Arts Centre, Tauranga on Tuesday 4 April to Thursday 6 April featured the most competitors in its 45-year history says National Youth Jazz Competition Manager Liam Ryan.

“We had a record number of 600 registrations from 32 secondary schools as far and wide as Wellington to Kaitaia,” says National Youth Jazz Competition Manager Liam Ryan. “The Competition continues to grow which speaks volumes about the amount of jazz being played in secondary schools.”

The judges’ Dr Rodger Fox, Dr Dave Wilson from Victoria University of Wellington (NZSM), Gwyn Reynolds from ARA Christchurch, and Ben Wilcock from Toi Ohomai were impressed by the standard of excellence of performance from the young musicians.

Head Judge Dr. Rodger Fox felt the standard of combos and big bands was improving year to year, in large part due to the schools returning to the competition and building on their performances each time.

“It’s very encouraging to see the competition continuing to grow; it shows it is valued by the schools,” says Dr Fox. “The bands are very receptive to feedback, and this is showing in the band performances. It’s great to see students really working on improvisational playing.”

After performing the combos and big bands had a workshop with a judge receiving immediate feedback on their performance - a total of 62 performances and workshops.

Manager Liam Ryan says this year’s National Youth Jazz Competition showcased the best of youth jazz in the country.

“The standard of performances is incredibly high, with jazz now embedded into the New Zealand school music curriculum. The students blew us away again this year with their musicality, their enthusiasm, and their energy.

“A big thank you must go to the school musical directors, young performers who played their hearts out, parents and support teams who came along and make it happen.”

The Best of Festival Trophy for the most outstanding jazz band was presented to Miro, Evie and the McSwingsters in Concert from Wellington High School with the New Orleans Trophy for most outstanding big band going to Auckland Grammar School. The George Rawiri Trophy for the best musician was won by Nico Buhne from Wellington High School. The Norman Family Trophy for Best Jazz Combo was won by North Sea from Rangitoto College. The Tauranga Jazz Society Trophy for the Best Combo Musician was won by Emily Whineray from St Cuthbert’s College.

Bay of Plenty schools who took home trophies were John Paul College for best original composition and the Award for Innovation. Michael van Lieshout from Tauranga Boys College won the Mayers Music Centre Trophy for the best guitarist.

“We are very grateful to our sponsors for their support in hosting this event. Especially our naming sponsor the Wright Family Foundation – with their help along with support from Creative Communities Tauranga we had the students performing at Wharf Street stage for two nights. It was a great experience for the students and overall, it has been a wonderful three days of youth jazz and it feels more like we are developing a national jazz community than a competition,” concludes Liam Ryan.

The 45th National Youth Jazz Competition is sponsored by Tauranga City Council, TECT, Wright Family Foundation, New Zealand School of Music: Victoria University of Wellington, SAE Institute, Music Planet, Creative Communities Tauranga, Dr Toot, Youth Jazz Band-it.

