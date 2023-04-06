Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Plenty At Stake In KartSport National Championships In Manawatu

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 10:36 pm
Press Release: KartSport New Zealand

There’s plenty at stake for drivers at the KartSport New Zealand National Sprint Championships in Palmerston North over Easter.

As well as New Zealand titles and the No 1 race plate up for grabs, the championships double as the penultimate rounds of the Hampton Downs Academy KartStars Series offering $50,000 in prizes and the ROK Cup, which offers entry to the ROK Superfinal in Italy.

The event has attracted over 180 competitors to Manawatu & TRC Toyota Raceway in Longburn, Palmerston North with nine classes racing from Friday to Sunday around the 957m circuit.

Biggest class is Vortex Mini ROK with 34 starters where national champion Zach Tucker has scored three straight event wins for a perfect 175 points ahead of his fellow Cantabrian Henry Fisher 164 in the KartStars Series.

The crack KZ2 class has drawn 20 contenders led by four-time national champion Daniel Bray from Auckland who leads the KartStars series after two event wins, with his N-Zed Motorpsort teammate Nathan Crang only 11 points adrift and in turn two ahead of Mitchell Sparrow from Hamilton.

Watch too the emergence of former national schools champion Jay Urwin in the BirelArt colours, with plenty of competition from the likes of Auckland’s Sebastian Manson (Auckland), returning from his successful Formula Ford campaign.

Canterbury’s Iver Spence has the KartStars leader’s plate in Cadet ROK in a field of 20 starters after two round wins. But his lead is just two points from Wellington’s Levi Trotter who powered his Tasman Kart to the round win in Hamilton. Close behind is hometown Manawatu peddler Benji Bellamy who is part of the powerful Hart Kart brigade.

Rotax Max Junior has 26 starters, where Palmerston North’s Kiahn Burt is the defending national champion and trails Auckland’s Raymond Mallin by six points. There will be plenty of challenges from the likes of Auckland’s Marco Manson, national schools and South Island champion Arthur Broughan (Marlborough) before he heads to Europe to race and opening round winner Ashton Phipps from Christchurch.

Rotax Max Light has attracted 27 entries with Wellington’s Tyler Edney the KartStars leader by a narrow margin from South Island champion Caleb Cross, although Scott Manson (Canterbury) and Michael McCulloch (Manawatu) have been round winners, and Sebastien Manson.

Auckland’s Aaron Tahu, a much-travelled supporter of racing throughout the country, is the series leader in Rotax Max Heavy after the last round win in Marlborough. There’s plenty of competition for the No 1 plate from the likes of Darren Walker (Tokoroa), who won the first two rounds; multi-national champion Ryan Urban, hometown hopes James and Ash Higgins along with event sponsor Brendon Hart, and Josh Bethune, who has plenty of international experience in his resume.

Mallin doubles up as series leader in DVS Junior category Blake Corin (BOP), Jack Amon (Taranaki) and Izaak Fletcher (Canterbury) with Broughan lurking after his win in Marlborough.

Bethune is another to double up as series leader in Rotax DD2 ahead of Walker and Hamilton’s Louise Rawson.

Hamilton’s flyer Ayrton Williams is a strong leader in the ROK DVS class with three round wins for the perfect 175 points but in a one-off contest he will need to watch for Tom Bewley, who returns from summer duties in Toyota 86 racing; fellow Hawkes Bay karter James van den Berk and Sebastien Manson, who is set to race in three classes over the weekend.

Action begins with qualifying on Friday from 1pm, with racing from 8.30am on Saturday and Sunday with heats, pre-final and final.

Kiahn Burt will have hometown support

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from KartSport New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 