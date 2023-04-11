Cycling In New Zealand: Top Safety Tips For A Fun Experience

Cycling is a fun and healthy activity many people in New Zealand enjoy. With its stunning scenery and varied terrain, New Zealand offers countless opportunities for cyclists to explore and enjoy the outdoors.

Cycling also comes with its own set of risks, especially on the road. Cyclists must prioritise safety and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and that of other road users.

In this article, we'll discuss some essential cycling safety tips for New Zealand to help keep you safe on the road.

Top 4 Cycling Safety Tips

1. Wear the Right Gear

Wearing the right gear is one of the most important things you can do to protect yourself while cycling in New Zealand.

Helmet

A helmet is essential to protect your head in a fall or collision. Make sure to choose a helmet that fits well and meets safety standards.

Gloves

Other protective gear, like gloves, can also help protect your hands and provide a better grip on the handlebars.

Reflective Clothing

Reflective clothing is essential if you plan to cycle at night or in low-light conditions. It helps increase your visibility to other road users and reduces the risk of accidents.

High-quality gear can be purchased from various shops, including sporting goods stores, bike shops, and online retailers. Look for brands that are known for their quality and safety standards.

It's worth investing in good gear to ensure your safety on the road. Safety should always come first when cycling.

2. Obey Road Rules

Obeying the road rules is crucial for cyclists in New Zealand. Breaking the road rules can severely affect cyclists and other road users. Cyclists who break the rules may be fined or face legal consequences.

More importantly, breaking the rules can lead to accidents that can cause injury or even death. Cyclists need to prioritise safety and follow road rules at all times. Be aware of traffic and weather conditions.

Stop At Red Lights and Stop Signs

Cyclists are required to stop at red lights and stop signs, just like any other road user. This helps ensure the safety of everyone on the road.

Use Hand Signals to Indicate Turns

Cyclists should use hand signals to indicate when they turn or change lanes, and this helps other road users anticipate their movements and avoid collisions.

Stay In Designated Bike Lanes

If there are designated bike lanes on the road, cyclists should use them. This helps reduce the risk of accidents and makes it easier for other road users to anticipate their movements.

3. Stay Visible

Staying visible is essential for safety while cycling in New Zealand, especially in low-light conditions or at night. Here are some ways to increase your visibility:

Use Lights

Install a white front light and a red rear light on your bike. These lights will make you visible to other road users and help you see where you're going.

Wear Reflective Clothing

Choose reflective elements, such as jackets, vests, or ankle bands. Reflective clothing will make you more visible to other road users, even without external light.

Use Reflectors

Make sure your bike has reflectors on the front, back, and sides, which will reflect car headlights and make you more visible to drivers.

Choose Bright Colours

Choose bright, contrasting colours for your clothing and bike. This will make you stand out more and increase your visibility.

