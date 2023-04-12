Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Pets Get The Chance To Star On NZ Post Stamps

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 9:53 am
Press Release: NZ Post

NZ Post are giving Kiwi pet owners the opportunity to have their cherished companions appear on a new stamp collection with contest entries invited through its Collectables Facebook page.

NZ Post’s Head of Stamps and Collectables Antony Harris says pet owners are welcome to enter a good quality photo into one of the competition’s four categories; Best Dressed, Cutest in Show, Cheekiest Rascal and Kiwi Spirit.

“We are excited to be putting out these special Pets of Aotearoa New Zealand stamps and have already seen some really great entries from proud pet owners.”

Harris said as well as supplying a photo, Kiwis should write a small blurb about why their pet should win the category entered.

He said as well as bragging rights, each of the four winners will receive a set of stamps to treasure and share with family and friends.

The stamps will also go on sale for the public to purchase from 2 August 2023.

All entries will also go into the draw to win a set of the four Pets of Aotearoa New Zealand stamps. Entries must be made via the NZ Post Collectables Facebook page by the end of Friday 21 April.

The picture competition winners will be selected by NZ Post and announced on Wednesday 26 April 2023.

Please see here for terms and conditions.

© Scoop Media

Find more from NZ Post on InfoPages.
 
 
 
