Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Te Ao With Moana Proud To Be Finalists In The 2023 Voyager Awards

Friday, 14 April 2023, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Whakaata Māori’s acclaimed current affairs show Te Ao with Moana has been named as a finalist for the third year in a row, in three categories in this year’s prestigious Voyager Awards.

Wena Harawira, Tāhuhu Kawe Pūrongo Whakaata Māori says she’s proud of the Te Ao Moana team who continue to tell news stories through an authentic Māori lens.

“Te Ao with Moana plays an important part in keeping Māori communities up to date with the latest news and current events. Our team works hard to tell news stories that impact Māori locally, nationally, and internationally.”

The efforts from award-winning journalists who can share stories in a voice that is uniquely Māori, has resulted in the Te Ao with Moana team being finalists in the following categories:

Best Reporting – Arts and CultureMoana Maniapoto

Te Tohu Kairangi Award – Māori affairs - Hikurangi Jackson

Best Current Affairs Programme

“The Voyager Awards recognises excellence in journalism, but it is the communities we serve who deserve excellence.” continues Ms. Harawira.

Congratulations to all the finalists. We look forward to the awards evening on 27 May at the Cordis Hotel.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Maori Television on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 