Te Ao With Moana Proud To Be Finalists In The 2023 Voyager Awards

Whakaata Māori’s acclaimed current affairs show Te Ao with Moana has been named as a finalist for the third year in a row, in three categories in this year’s prestigious Voyager Awards.

Wena Harawira, Tāhuhu Kawe Pūrongo Whakaata Māori says she’s proud of the Te Ao Moana team who continue to tell news stories through an authentic Māori lens.

“Te Ao with Moana plays an important part in keeping Māori communities up to date with the latest news and current events. Our team works hard to tell news stories that impact Māori locally, nationally, and internationally.”

The efforts from award-winning journalists who can share stories in a voice that is uniquely Māori, has resulted in the Te Ao with Moana team being finalists in the following categories:

Best Reporting – Arts and Culture – Moana Maniapoto

Te Tohu Kairangi Award – Māori affairs - Hikurangi Jackson

Best Current Affairs Programme

“The Voyager Awards recognises excellence in journalism, but it is the communities we serve who deserve excellence.” continues Ms. Harawira.

Congratulations to all the finalists. We look forward to the awards evening on 27 May at the Cordis Hotel.

© Scoop Media

