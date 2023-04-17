Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Orchestra And Taonga Pūoro Combine To Create Powerful Musical Story

Monday, 17 April 2023, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Orchestras Central

The sounds and stories of Aotearoa New Zealand will combine for a very special concert tour with Waikato based artists Horomona Horo (Ngāpuhi, Taranaki, Ngāti Porou) Jeremy Mayall and OCT Ensemble. He Aho Rōreka, a new concerto for taonga pūoro and orchestra, depicts the journey of visiting a marae, being present in the space of knowing and learning, growing and understanding.

Orchestras Central Trust presents this two concert tour to the Waikato towns of Putāruru and Huntly, providing an opportunity to connect communities through music and stories of our place. After the one-hour show, audiences will have the opportunity to meet the artists and ask questions about the music and taonga pūoro, getting up close and personal with these beautiful instruments.

Borne out of the longstanding collaboration between Horo and Mayall, He Aho Rōreka, represents the continuation of a musical conversation that has been flowing and unfolding between the pair for the past decade.

Mayall says ”This work links the traditions of taonga pūoro with other contemporary sound worlds to share a creative vision for the future. In this piece you will hear the different voices of the land in the range of taonga pūoro skillfully performed by Horomona, woven throughout different orchestra textures and soundscapes.”

This concert tour marks the second collaboration between Orchestras Central Trust, Horomona Horo and Jeremy Mayall and showcases the powerful possibilities of musical fusion and creative exploration.

WHEN: Saturday 29 April, 7.30pm

WHERE: Putāruru, The Plaza Theatre, 50 Kensington Street

-and-

WHEN: Sunday 30 April, 2.00pm

WHERE: Huntly, Kimihia School Hall

TICKETS: Koha Entry, but free booking is encouraged to secure seats due to high demand.

FURTHER INFORMATION: Please visit www.orchestras.org.nz for booking and concert information

