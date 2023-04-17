Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals 2023

Monday, 17 April 2023, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Waka Ama NZ

The 2023 Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals will take place on the 21st and 22nd of April, Buffalo Beach, Whitianga. Te Puku o Te Ika Region, Whitianga Waka Ama, Hauraki Waka Ama, Te Āputa Tira Hoe and Te Whānau Waka Ama o Whangamata, in association with Waka Ama New Zealand, are proud to host this years event on the waters of Te Whanganui-a-Hei (Mercury Bay). The event will officially open with a pōwhiri 3pm Thursday 20th April at Buffalo Beach Reserve, Whitianga, where paddlers and our waka ama whānau will be welcomed by haukāinga.

The racing will kick off on Friday and Saturday and will bring together 1,045 paddlers, representing 56 different clubs, from all across Aotearoa. Paddlers will take to the waters and compete on a circuit race course completing distances of 8km, 16km, or 24km depending on their respective divisions. The event includes paddlers from J16 up to Master 75, inclusive of adaptive paddlers. Friday will see the adult divisions compete in their W1 & W2 events, and the junior and adaptive paddlers compete in their W6 events. Saturday will follow a similar format with the adult divisions competing in their W6 races and the junior and adaptive paddlers competing in their W1 & W2 races.

Waka Ama NZ CEO, Lara Collins, says “We are looking forward to bringing this event to Whitianga and having our waka ama whānau join us at this amazing location. Waka Ama NZ would like to thank the event organisers and hosts Te Puku o Te Ika, Whitianga Waka Ama, Hauraki Waka Ama, Te Āputa Tira Hoe, and Te Whānau Waka Ama o Whangamata for bringing this event together”.

From the outset, the event has had strong support from the Thames Coromandel District Council and the Whitianga Community. Local businesses have jumped on board to tautoko the event and accommodation providers are set to welcome the waka ama paddlers and their whānau over the next few days. The event site will be buzzing with a number of vendors on site for the local community to enjoy.

This National event is also a qualifying event for the upcoming 2023 International Va'a Federation World Distance Championship to be held in Samoa from 10-18 August. The World Distance Championship returns after a four-year hiatus due to covid restrictions. The competition will be fierce out on the water as hopeful paddlers compete in their respective divisions and events to secure a spot in the Aotearoa team.

“This year's event has an extra incentive for paddlers competing for spots for the 2023 World Distance Champs taking place in Samoa in August. There will be some exciting and competitive racing that will take place over the two days of racing. We are looking forward to seeing the skills of these paddlers take to the water after many hours of hard training”, says Waka Ama NZ CEO, Lara Collins.

The Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals is a free event for all whānau to come down to watch. Make sure to come check out the kai, coffee, and goods for sale from our vendors, watch some competitive racing, and enjoy the waka ama atmosphere here in Whitianga.

Statistics:

Clubs: 56

Paddlers: 1045

Races: 6

Race days: 2

Key links:

2023 LDNs - Event Information, Race Schedule, Results

2023 LDNs - Event Statistics

Waka Ama NZ website: wakaama.co.nz

Waka Ama NZ Facebook: wakaama

Waka Ama NZ Instagram: wakaamanz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waka Ama NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 