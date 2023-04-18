Isaac Pawson Stars In Operatunity’s Strike Up The Band

Operatunity Daytime Concerts and Travel is delighted to announce that one of New Zealand’s most in demand singer actors, Isaac Paawson, will be joining the cast of Strike Up the Band, a scintillating celebration of the best of the big band era, touring nationwide 3rd May – 2nd June 2023 across 22 venues. The concert is sure to have seniors swaying in their seats, transported to a bygone-era by Operatunity’s velvet voices and the smooth sounds of New Zealand’s finest instrumentalists.

Operatunity audiences will be elated to see Isaac again, having last seen him in Operatunity’s 2019 Hits of the 50s and 60s tour. Since graduating from the National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Art, Isaac has proved himself one of the most in demand singer actors in New Zealand, amassing an impressive string of credits despite his young age. Onstage he has performed in several productions for Court Theatre including lead roles in Jersey Boys, Jesus Christ Superstar and Chicago. Other theatre highlights include playing the lead in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert for Showbiz Christchurch and New Plymouth Operatic Society. He also travels around New Zealand and Australia throughout the year performing Motown classics with The Midtown Boys. Most recently, Kiwis may have seen Isaac on their television screens playing Joe Brooks on Shortland Street in 2022.

Velvety voiced Isaac will be sure to charm audiences with his swoon-worthy renditions of hit tunes in the style of “The Way You Look Tonight”, “Bésame Mucho”, “It Had to Be You”, and “At Last”, and have seniors swaying along to the sensational sounds of their favourite melodies such as “Sweet Georgia Brown” and more brought to life by Operatunity’s live band.

Coming to 22 centres across New Zealand Strike Up the Band will bring smiles to the faces and have the toes tapping of seniors from Whangarei to Invercargill, and a multitude of places in between. Visiting venues such as the Civic Theatre Invercargill, Centrestage Orewa, and Southward Theatre Kapiti, all venues have been chosen for their convenience, accessibility and easy parking – all part of Operatunity’s care for senior communities.

After a whirlwind past few years, what better way for New Zealand seniors to celebrate being out and about and living again than with blissful renditions of their favourite songs, presented with Operatunity’s signature love, flair and care. As long-time Operatunity patrons John & Khristine from Rotorua write, “(Operatunity) concerts lift our hearts and send us home with a smile and still singing. You are all so good and will never be forgotten.”

Strike Up the Band tours nationwide 3rd May – 2nd June 2023. Tickets $39-$42 (subscription and group discounts available) and include complimentary morning tea with the artists. For more information and to book visit www.operatunity.co.nz or call the friendly Operatunity office team toll-free 0508 266 237.

