New Exhibition Brings Treasures From Ancient Egypt Exclusively To Auckland Museum

The largest collection of ancient Egyptian artefacts ever to tour to Aotearoa New Zealand is coming exclusively to Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum. The international touring exhibition Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs explores the wonders of ancient Egyptian culture through more than 350 artefacts and opens from Thursday 15 June.

Over 5,000 years ago, Egypt became a state that unified the many cities and towns along the river Nile. Since then, ancient Egypt’s powerful pharaohs, awe-inspiring pyramids and extraordinary art have captured people’s imagination around the world.

Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs puts a spotlight on the everyday life of one the most influential cultures in global human history, revealing public, private, and secret spaces through hundreds of artefacts, stunning artwork and engaging interactive experiences.

Auckland Museum Chief Executive Dr David Gaimster says, “Ancient Egypt was a foundational civilisation that inspired many societies around the world and continues to do so. Ancient Egyptians created symbols of power that we still recognise today and had sophisticated spiritual beliefs. They demonstrated humanity’s ingenuity in architecture, engineering and construction, and used the river Nile landscape to support a rich and complex culture.”

“Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs is an exceptional exhibition that brings one of the largest travelling collections of ancient Egyptian artefacts to Aotearoa New Zealand for the first time. This is a once in a generation experience,” says Dr Gaimster.

Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs showcases ancient Egyptian culture and how it flourished along the banks of the Nile, revealing the economic, political, religious and cultural life of the pharaohs and the ruling classes, as well as the day-to-day experience of the population as a whole. Visitors will learn about the role of religion and how pharaohs were seen as living gods on Earth. The exhibition also unveils the secrets of ancient texts and revelations about rituals surrounding death and mummification.

Included in the exhibition are the mummified remains of Ta-Khar, a wealthy Egyptian woman who lived in Thebes during the 25th Dynasty (165-656BCE); a 2,000-year-old papyrus from The Book of the Dead showing a human heart weighed against justice by the god Osiris; intricate jewellery and adornments worn by ancient Egyptians; stunning carved reliefs and statues of animals, deities, pharaohs and more. Many of the artefacts date as far back as 4,500 years.

Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs comes exclusively to Auckland Museum and opens Thursday 15 June 2023. Tickets will go on sale in May 2023 from aucklandmuseum.com.

Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs is a joint venture between Lokschuppen Rosenheim, the University of Aberdeen Museums, Roemer- und Pelizaeus-Museum Hildesheim and Museums Partner Austria. This exhibition is presented in partnership with Adventure World.

Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs is a joint venture between Lokschuppen Rosenheim, the University of Aberdeen Museums, Roemer- und Pelizaeus-Museum Hildesheim and Museums Partner Austria. This exhibition is presented in partnership with Adventure World.

© Scoop Media