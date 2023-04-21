Super Kura ‘Heroes’ – On Whakaata Māori

Follow the Aperehama-Kopa whānau of Kaikohe as they are battle to establish Aotearoa’s first full-immersion pre-school for tamariki with neuro-diverse and disabled tamariki.

Funded by Te Māngai Pāho and NZ On Air, SUPER KURA premieres Monday 24 April at 7.30 PM on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

Martin Cleave, company director at 2B Media, and series producer, is keen to highlight the outgoing personalities and amazing abilities of these Tama Ariki (disabled) heroes as they struggle to make their way in society.

“Clara and Manga Aperehama-Kopa, the parents of four-year-old Manga-Tangaroa, born with a debilitating brain disorder, were unable to access any other puna reo that could cater for their precious child so they decided to create, fund and build one themselves,” says Martin Cleave.

“Te Puna Reo O Manga Tangaroa will be the first fully accessible, full-immersion pre-school for tamariki with severe disabilities, and it will become a haven for Manga-Tangaroa and several other tamariki with ‘super-capabilities,’ along with 30 other able-bodied tamariki.”

“We are determined to give our boy and others like him the best chance to be the best versions of themselves,” says Clara Aperehama-Kopa.

“For many whānau, this will be the first time their disabled child has had the opportunity to mix and spend time with able-bodied, neuro-typical kids. Plus, their parents will enjoy meeting others facing the same struggles as they are – and helping each other to find solutions and ways of coping,” says Clara.

“Across the eight episodes in SUPER KURA we will see that, despite the overwhelming obstacles, Clara and Manga continue to get up every day and climb the next mountain, supported by whānau, friends and an awesome band of dedicated Kaikohe volunteers,” says Martin Cleave.

“Clara and Manga have generously opened up their hearts and home to the 2B Media TV crew because of the potential to dispel myths and misconceptions about children with disabilities.”

“But it won’t be easy,” says Martin Cleave, as Clara, Manga and the extended whanau struggle against funding shortfalls, building delays and myriads of official sign-offs. All this while sudden changes in ‘Mungzy’s’ condition could have them headed to hospital at any time.

COMING UP ON SUPER KURA:

MONDAY 24 APRIL 7.30 PM – EPISODE 1: Meet Kaikohe’s hard-working Aperahama-Kopa whānau. Clara and Manga are battling to build New Zealand’s first Te Reo Māori pre-school for Tama Ariki (disabled) children, whilst raising their son, Manga-Tangaroa, who has a severe brain condition, plus four other children. We also meet Maria, who hopes this puna will finally be the place where her Down-Syndrome moko, Waitapu, can thrive.

MONDAY 1 MAY 7.30 PM – EPISODE 2: As the hard mahi continues to get the Puna Reo pre-school open, Clara and Manga are worried about Mungzy’s seizures. And we meet a young boy with brittle bone disease, who just wants to run and play.

MONDAY 8 MAY 7.30 PM – EPISODE 3: Speech and language therapist Bridget helps Mungzy to make a massive breakthrough in communicating with his whānau. We meet an adventurous young tāne with takiwātanga (autism), whose parents can’t wait for the new Puna Reo to open; and Clara and Mungzy fly to Starship Hospital for much-needed surgery.

MONDAY 15 MAY 7.30 PM – Episode 4: Manga puts in the hard yards on site at the pre-school as the race is on to meet the Council Code of Compliance. A visit to Whangārei Hospital brings some mixed news for Mungzy’s whānau.

MONDAY 22 MAY 7.30 PM – Episode 5: Clara travels to Whangārei to catch up with the team at Northland’s only other pre-school for disabled kids, Kind Hands. Then, back in Kaikohe, a dedicated crew of local wāhine toa transform the sensory outdoor play area into a forest of wonders. We catch up with Maria and her grand-daughter Waitapu, who are desperately waiting to hang out at the new Puna Reo.

MONDAY 29 MAY 7.30 PM – EPISODE 6: As the day of the official blessing of the Puna Reo approaches Mungzy needs a hair cut, which is not an easy job. Then, Clara is overwhelmed at the aroha shown by the Kaikohe community.

MONDAY 5 JUNE 7.30 PM – Episode 7: At last, the parents and Tama Ariki children are able to have a day together at the Puna Reo, where they are overjoyed at the possibilities of what it will be able to achieve. And, with Mungzy as guest of honour, all the kids run free through the amazing playgrounds for the very first time.

MONDAY 12 JUNE 7.30 PM – EPISODE 8: In Kaikohe, two years after Clara’s big idea, Te Puna Reo o Manga Tangaroa is officially open for business. Now, Clara and her team of dedicated kaiako can get on with the job of providing a safe haven where these vulnerable yet super-capable Tama Ariki can become the best versions of themselves.

