The Banff Mountain Film Festival Comes To New Zealand

Hosted by the New Zealand Alpine club, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is coming to New Zealand during May and June 2023, with over 30 screenings at 12 major cities and towns across the country.

Join the New Zealand Alpine Club when the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to New Zealand. Screenings of the festival will travel the country, starting appropriately in Queenstown on 3rd May and finishing up in Auckland on 29th June. The festival will then also be available for private online view through July. A full range of locations and ticket links can be found on the Banff NZ website; https://www.banff.nz/tickets. You can also view the film trailers here; https://www.banff.nz/programme-listings

The festival benefits from excellent support from the following presenting partners; La Sportiva, Mountain Safety Council/Plan My Walk, Cycle Journeys and Zoop.

Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world! Hot on the heels of the Festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. With stops planned in about 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide!

From the over 400 entries submitted into the Festival each year, award-winners and audience favourites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theatres around the world.

Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports the 2022/2023 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

