Pianist Michael Houstoun to perform Beethoven's Choral Fantasy with Auckland Choral

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 7:32 pm
Press Release: Auckland Choral

At 7.30pm on Saturday 6th May at Holy Trinity Cathedral, Parnell, Auckland Choral will present an exicting programme of choral music, including Morten Lauridsen's tranquil and transcendent Lux Aeterna and the striking virtuosity of Beethoven's Choral Fantasy, which features six vocal soloists and New Zealand's leading concert pianist Michael Houstoun. It promises to be an exciting occasion for all!

Tickets are priced at:

Adults $50.00

Child $10.00

Student $15.00

All tickets are available through Ticketmaster, either online at https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/auckland-choral-tickets/artist/1956464 or by phone on 0800-111-999 or 09-9709700.

