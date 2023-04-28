Eden Park 2.0 – The Future Of Our National Stadium Unveiled

Today, Eden Park Trust has revealed its vision for the future of New Zealand’s national stadium - Eden Park 2.0.

CEO Nick Sautner said, “Eden Park 2.0 delivers a world-class, multi-purpose, hybrid stadium. It’s a venue where New Zealand can continue to make its mark on the world, a hub for sporting excellence, a state-of-the-art entertainment centre and a destination for fans from across the world.

“Eden Park has always been, and will continue to be, a community asset for Tamaki Makaurau and a strategic asset for Aotearoa, New Zealand. Our 2.0 vision for the future of the national stadium will not only benefit sports and entertainment fans but also contribute to the economic growth of the country.

“Eden Park is our place; it’s been part of our past for 120 years, and it will be part of our future. Our goal with 2.0 is to create a venue that not only showcases the best sporting, entertainment, cultural and community events but also promotes sustainability and innovation.

“Offering increased capacity and an enhanced experience for everyone who comes to Eden Park, 2.0 builds on our strong legacy and reputation as an iconic stadium venue, suitable for hosting a diverse range of global and domestic events,” said Mr Sautner.

Mr Sautner adds, “Eden Park 2.0 is based on several critical elements: modernisation, sustainability, connectivity, and accessibility. Together these transform our globally iconic stadium and future-proofs The Fortress for generations to come.

· Modernisation: To ensure Eden Park remains at the forefront of sporting and entertainment venues, 2.0 encompasses a new North Stand, upgrades to the East and West stands, enhanced entry promenades, an all-weather retractable roof which guarantees play and broadcast in any weather conditions, multiple fields of play options (suitable for rectangle and oval play formats), different crowd configurations and capacities, new function and entertainment spaces and amenities to enhance the experience for everyone.

· Sustainability: A key priority for Eden Park is environmental sustainability, and we will incorporate our commitment to reducing the country’s carbon footprint into the design and construction. Current initiatives include the installation of our new LED lights, our community refugee garden, the Eden Park beehives and honey, our community compost centre, spectator waste management practices and new EV charging technologies.

· Connectivity: Improved transport connections, including the CRL and proposed light rail network, will provide enhanced accessibility for fans travelling to and from Eden Park from all around Auckland.

· Accessibility: Eden Park is our place, and we remain committed to making it accessible for everyone to enjoy events. Eden Park 2.0 will continue to meet the needs of all fans, including those with disabilities, by incorporating accessible seating, restrooms, and other amenities.

“A modern, sustainable, connected, and accessible national stadium will attract more events and visitors to the area, creating new opportunities for local businesses and communities.

“As a city of 1.6m and a country of 5m people, it is critical to have both broad national and regional stadium strategies, which are aligned and coordinated. This will ensure we have multi-purpose, hybrid venues capable of attracting and hosting a wide range of international and national sporting, entertainment, cultural and community events in Aotearoa, New Zealand. The Eden Park 2.0 vision is a cost-effective solution to help achieve this goal.

“Eden Park will always be part of our future because it’s always been our home. We look forward to working with our community to bring this 2.0 vision to life. Together, we can create a national stadium that represents the best of our country and its people,” said Mr Sautner.

