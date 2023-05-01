The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017
Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce the return of global superstars The Chicks to Australia and New Zealand this October.
Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne and Mission Estate NZ dates, along with a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. This October, the captivating trio will take in nine dates down under, with stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Auckland and Christchurch, along with some special winery shows for A Day On The Green including Geelong’s Mt Duneed Estate, Hunter Valley’s Bimbadgen and Sirromet Wines in Mount Cotton.
Frontier Members will gain access to the exclusive pre-sale on Wednesday 3 May before tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday 8 May via frontiertouring.com/thechicks.
Making their Australian debut to huge acclaim in 1999, this year marks The Chicks’ fifth visit to our shores.
With the release of their first studio album in fourteen years, 2020’s Gaslighter, The Chicks delivered their most anticipated yet, impressing critics globally, co-produced by Jack Antonoff and with collaborators including the likes of Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and more. Pitchfork called it “a genuinely compelling new take on the punchy country sound that’s always made them stand out”, while Vulture wrote “Gaslighteris as careful in its blending of country instrumentation and delicate pop flourishes as it is in its balance of righteous indignation and scandalous receipts… a pop-country killer”.
Earning universal recognition as the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple Diamond selling releases; reaching the stratospheric landmark of over 10 million copies sold, with both ‘Wide Open Spaces’ (1998) and ‘Fly’ (1999).
Counting thirteen GRAMMY Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and numerous Country Music Association Awards among many other accolades, The Chicks’ record-breaking 2006 studio album, Taking The Long Way picked up five GRAMMY Awards including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.
Their on-stage reputation has seen The Chicks play to hundreds of thousands of fans at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, from London’s O2 Arena to the Hollywood Bowl, LA’s Staples Center to New York’s Madison Square Garden, and outspoken songs like ‘Goodbye, Earl’ and ‘Not Ready To Make Nice’ make it clear that this power trio plays by nobody’s rules. Superstars, renegades, innovators, heroes and villains – for over two decades, The Chicks have developed from a band into a phenomenon.
With special guest Elle King joining The Chicks on all Australia and New Zealand dates, these shows will be an exhilarating live experience for all music lovers. Breaking through with her debut album Love Stuff (2015), four-time Grammy nominee King has achieved multiple US Platinum singles, with her global hit ‘Ex’s & Oh’s’ chalking up 2x Platinum in Australia, and has collaborated with the likes of Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Nile Rodgers and more. Her latest album Come Get Your Wife was released to rave reviews earlier this year, Variety calling it a “masterstroke of music-making”.
Do not miss The Chicks with special guest Elle King this October, in what will be series of unforgettable music events across Australia and New Zealand!
