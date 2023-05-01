The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce the return of global superstars The Chicks to Australia and New Zealand this October.

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne and Mission Estate NZ dates, along with a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. This October, the captivating trio will take in nine dates down under, with stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Auckland and Christchurch, along with some special winery shows for A Day On The Green including Geelong’s Mt Duneed Estate, Hunter Valley’s Bimbadgen and Sirromet Wines in Mount Cotton.

Frontier Members will gain access to the exclusive pre-sale on Wednesday 3 May before tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday 8 May via frontiertouring.com/thechicks.

Making their Australian debut to huge acclaim in 1999, this year marks The Chicks’ fifth visit to our shores.

“Ever since I heard a demo in the late 90’s and did their first tour in November 1999, The Chicks have been a huge part of my life. Watching them become live icons of music has been an amazing journey, and their upcoming tour will go up another level again.” Michael Chugg, Executive Chairman Chugg Entertainment

With the release of their first studio album in fourteen years, 2020’s Gaslighter, The Chicks delivered their most anticipated yet, impressing critics globally, co-produced by Jack Antonoff and with collaborators including the likes of Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and more. Pitchfork called it “a genuinely compelling new take on the punchy country sound that’s always made them stand out”, while Vulture wrote “Gaslighteris as careful in its blending of country instrumentation and delicate pop flourishes as it is in its balance of righteous indignation and scandalous receipts… a pop-country killer”.

Earning universal recognition as the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple Diamond selling releases; reaching the stratospheric landmark of over 10 million copies sold, with both ‘Wide Open Spaces’ (1998) and ‘Fly’ (1999).

Counting thirteen GRAMMY Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and numerous Country Music Association Awards among many other accolades, The Chicks’ record-breaking 2006 studio album, Taking The Long Way picked up five GRAMMY Awards including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Their on-stage reputation has seen The Chicks play to hundreds of thousands of fans at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, from London’s O2 Arena to the Hollywood Bowl, LA’s Staples Center to New York’s Madison Square Garden, and outspoken songs like ‘Goodbye, Earl’ and ‘Not Ready To Make Nice’ make it clear that this power trio plays by nobody’s rules. Superstars, renegades, innovators, heroes and villains – for over two decades, The Chicks have developed from a band into a phenomenon.

“bold lyrical content and fiery instrumental displays… spine-tingling” – Consequence of Sound

“absolute powerhouse… one of country music’s top acts in concert” – Mercury News

With special guest Elle King joining The Chicks on all Australia and New Zealand dates, these shows will be an exhilarating live experience for all music lovers. Breaking through with her debut album Love Stuff (2015), four-time Grammy nominee King has achieved multiple US Platinum singles, with her global hit ‘Ex’s & Oh’s’ chalking up 2x Platinum in Australia, and has collaborated with the likes of Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Nile Rodgers and more. Her latest album Come Get Your Wife was released to rave reviews earlier this year, Variety calling it a “masterstroke of music-making”.

Do not miss The Chicks with special guest Elle King this October, in what will be series of unforgettable music events across Australia and New Zealand!

THE CHICKS

WITH SPECIAL GUEST ELLE KING

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

OCTOBER 2023

Presented by Chugg Entertainment & Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/thechicks

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 3 May or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

STAGGERED AS BELOW

Sydney 11:00am (local)

Adelaide 11:30am (local)

Melbourne 1:00pm (local)

Brisbane 2:00pm (local)

Christchurch 11:00am (local)

Auckland 12:00pm (local)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Monday 8 May

STAGGERED AS BELOW

Sydney 11:00am (local)

Adelaide 11:30am (local)

Melbourne 1:00pm (local)

Brisbane 2:00pm (local)

Christchurch 11:00am (local)

Auckland 12:00pm (local)

THURSDAY 12 OCTOBER

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide SA

ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 14 OCTOBER

Mt Duneed Estate | Geelong VIC (A Day On The Green)

adotg.co/thechicks

MONDAY 16 OCTOBER

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne VIC

ticketek.com.au

THURSDAY 19 OCTOBER

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney NSW

ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER

Bimbadgen | Hunter Valley NSW (A Day On The Green)

adotg.co/thechicks

SUNDAY 22 OCTOBER

Sirromet Wines | Mount Cotton QLD (A Day On The Green)

adotg.co/thechicks

TUESDAY 24 OCTOBER

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane QLD

ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 28 OCTOBER

Spark Arena | Auckland NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

MONDAY 30 OCTOBER

Christchurch Arena | Christchurch NZ

ticketek.co.nz

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

thechicks.com | facebook.com/thechicks

Twitter: @thechicks | Instagram: @thechicks

Spotify | YouTube | Apple Music

frontiertouring.com/thechicks | facebook.com/frontiertouring

Twitter: @frontiertouring | Instagram: @frontiertouring

© Scoop Media

