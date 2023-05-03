'Prima Facie,' 2023 Olivier Award Winner For Best New Play, Debuts in Auckland

Auckland Live and Plumb Theatre are proud to present the New Zealand premiere of the 2023 Olivier award winning and critically acclaimed one-woman play Prima Facie, from Wednesday 21 June – Sunday 9 July at the Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre.

Written by Australian playwright and former human rights lawyer, Suzie Miller, Prima Facie is an examination of sexual assault through a legal lens. The play serves as an important commentary on the justice system's handling of sexual assault cases.

The play has received a suite of stunning reviews during its sold-out run in UK’s West End, and the Auckland season will coincide with Prima Facie season debut on Broadway. ‘Unmissable viewing’ - London Theatre. 'A play that roars... urgent and powerful' – The Guardian. ‘Extraordinary and Visceral’ The Age. ‘Powerful…the effect is devastating’ Sydney morning Herald.

The New Zealand led season of Prima Facie is directed by actor and Plumb Theatre Director Paul Gittins (Blonde Poison, Snowflake, Faith Healer) who will work alongside intimacy coordinator Miriama McDowell to bring this gripping production to the stage.

Aotearoa’s own Acushla-Tara Kupe steps into the formidable role of Tessa Ensler, a criminal defence barrister from a working-class background who views her clients and their sexual assault survivors with the same professional detachment.

'My attraction to Prima Facie was as a brilliantly written, powerful piece of drama; I love that feeling when you go to a theatre show and walk out still carrying the play with you. The added incentive is that the play will contribute to raising awareness of the very important issue at its heart,’ – Director, Paul Gittins.

Acushla-Tara Kupe features as the lead role in the upcoming drama mystery series The Gone for RTÉ and TVNZ. Her television credits include performances in Under the Vines, Mr Corman and The War at Home, and theatre highlights include the titular role in Emil!a with the Pop-Up Globe.

The Auckland production will showcase design from award-winning set designer John Parker, lighting by gifted lighting designer Jane Hakaraia, musical composition from leading composer Eve de Castro-Robinson, and costume design from one of New Zealand’s most prominent costume designers, Elizabeth Whiting.

To book tickets visit: https://www.aucklandlive.co.nz/show/prima-facie

Plumb Theatre and Auckland Live present

Prima Facie

By Suzie Miller

_________________________________

Wed 21 June – Sun 2 July 2023

(NZ Sign Language Interpreted Performance, Wed 28 June)

(Schools only shows – Tue 27 Jun and Tue 4 July )

Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre

Written by Suzie Miller

Directed by Paul Gittins

Performed by Acushla-Tara Kupe

Designed by John Parker

Lighting by Jane Hakaraia

Composed by Eve de Castro-Robinson

Costumes byElizabeth Whiting

Trigger Warning: This play refers to sexual violence against women. Recommended for audiences 16 and above, parent or guardian guidance advised.

Suzie Miller

London based Australian, Suzie Miller is an award-winning contemporary international playwright, librettist and screenwriter drawn to complex human stories often exploring injustice. With a background in law, Miller is uniquely qualified to pen the experience of fictional Tessa Ensler and in interviews has cited the #metoo movement as being the impetus to bringing the script to stage.





Laurence Olivier Awards

Presented annually by the Society of London Theatre to recognise excellence in professional theatre in London, the Laurence Olivier Awards are recognised internationally as the highest honour in British theatre, equivalent to the BAFTA Awards for film and television, and the BRIT Awards for music and are considered equivalent to Broadway's Tony Awards and France's Molière Awards.

Auckland Live and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited

Auckland Live is one of the creative divisions of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited's portfolio also includes Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki; Auckland Conventions, Venues & Events; Auckland Stadiums; Auckland Zoo; and New Zealand Maritime Museum Hui Te Ananui A Tangaroa.

An Auckland Council organisation (CCO), Tātaki Auckland Unlimited enriches life in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland by engaging people in the arts, environment, sports, and events.

Auckland Live is custodian to some of the most iconic venues in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland (including The Civic, Auckland Town Hall, the Aotea Centre, and the Bruce Mason Centre). It is Aotearoa New Zealand’s only major integrated performing arts centre, underpinned by the business of a commercial convention. Auckland Live focuses on creating memories that last a lifetime by presenting the best of national and international performing arts, conventions, meetings, and entertainment, as well as a range of community-focused programmes that contribute towards a culturally rich Auckland.

