May Art Exhibitions At Parliament Highlight Resilience In The Face Of Climate Change And Covid

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 12:23 pm
Press Release: Parliamentary Service

Parliament is proud to showcase, Trouble in Paradise, an exhibition that encapsulates the dramatic effects of climate change in the Pacific region through stunning and profound photography. The month of May also marks New Zealand music month. To celebrate, Parliament will be exhibiting From the Pit – A New Zealand Music Month Photography exhibition. The exhibitions will be in Te Papakura and the Visitor Centre respectively.

Trouble in Paradise emphasises the momentous challenges our Pacific neighbours face from the effects of Climate Change. Facilitated by the British High Commission and the British Council, 53 artists from Polynesia, Melanesia, and Aotearoa - New Zealand have captured photographs of the day-to-day impacts of climate change on their homeland. While these images are certainly confronting, they simultaneously portray the resilience of Pacific peoples, as well as their efforts to save their islands – their paradise.

To celebrate New Zealand Music Month, Parliament has the privilege to showcase annual exhibition From The Pit. This audio-visual photography exhibition aims to encapsulate the intensity, power, and vibrancy of live music into images from over fifty photographers. This year’s exhibition is especially poignant given the challenges the live music scene, and indeed the entire creative arts industry have faced in the last few years. From The Pit celebrates the return of live music in a uniquely Aotearoa New Zealand context.

Visiting the exhibitions

These exhibitions are being held across both of Parliament's exhibition spaces, Trouble in Paradise will be exhibiting in Te Papakura from May 4 to July 25, while From the Pit will be exhibiting in the Visitor Centre from May 9 to May 31.

Entry is via Parliament’s Visitor Centre, ground floor of the Beehive. The exhibition space is open to the public Tuesday – Sunday every week, from 10am to 4pm. Or you can book here to take a tour of Parliament, and visit the exhibitions while you’re here!

