Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Vanuatu Arts & Craft In Auckland

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Pacific Trade Invest

Pacific Trade Invest NZ has worked with the Australian Government-funded Vanuatu Skills Partnership who, in collaboration with the Auckland Museum Store, are introducing Vanuatu Arts & Crafts to New Zealand.

The Vanuatu Arts & Crafts Showcase will feature traditional and contemporary forms and techniques including baskets, fans, bags, containers, carving and beading.

It will be hosted by the Auckland Museum Store from 9 May – 21 May.

Most of these products have never been available for sale in the international market.

Three ni Vanuatu artists will also be attending the invitation-only opening night event.

The makers are from remote rural communities in Vanuatu and are members of ‘handicraft hubs’ – the Malampa Handicraft Centre, Torba Handicraft Cooperative, and Ambae Craft Associations.

Members of these handicraft hubs are mostly women. They work within an integrated, community-led approach to sell their products across Vanuatu – and now for the first time overseas to Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Vanuatu artists are:

  • Christina Sirig - President Vetimboso Craft Association, weaver - Vetimboso Village, Vanualava. Weaver (brown long shopping baskets etc)
  • Jonaston Manar (Christina's husband) - Vetimboso Village. Weaver and carver.
  • Patricia Mataru - Malampa Handicraft Centre, Malekula. Pandanus weaver.

For more information of the Vanuatu Arts & Crafts Showcase, please visit www.aucklandmuseum.com

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pacific Trade Invest on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Auckland Live: 'Prima Facie,' 2023 Olivier Award Winner For Best New Play, Debuts in Auckland
Auckland Live and Plumb Theatre are proud to present the New Zealand premiere of the 2023 Olivier award winning and critically acclaimed one-woman play Prima Facie, from Wednesday 21 June – Sunday 9 July at the Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre. More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Barry Humphries: Misunderstood Anarchist Of Culture

He was always a step ahead, his mind geared not only for the next move, but the next sequence ... He created an antipodean version of dada art [who] confused, baffled and enraged audiences with his polymathic, panoramic reach. More>>

Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, and a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>



Hamilton City Council: Local Landscape Artist Honoured At Waikato Museum
A retrospective of one of the region’s top 20th century artists, Of This Place: Margot Philips’ Landscapes will open at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato in Hamilton on Friday 12 May 2023. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 