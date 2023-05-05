Foley Announce Crowd Pleaser Tour For June

New Zealand’s favourite indie pop duo, Foley, have announced the Crowd Pleaser Tour for Aotearoa in June and revealed their new single, ‘Tongue’ coming out May 19 via Nettwerk Music Group.

Foley is excited to return to their home live scene, performing on Friday June 9 at Wellington’s Meow and Saturday June 10 at Auckland’s Galatos. The shows come hot off the back of performing at the SXSW music festival in Austin in March to rave reviews.

“Throughout the writing of this album, the headline show has been in the forefront of our mind, and we are absolutely buzzing to bring the Crowd Pleaser Tour to life. We’re a live band first and foremost, and after playing at SXSW and feeling the energy of the audience again we’ve been desperate to show fans our vision for the show,” says Foley.

“We have reimagined the tracks to make sure it's a unique experience from the recordings - not relying on the backing tracks but more on what happens organically on stage. If things can go wrong then that’s exciting, we ride the knife edge and think that gives energy to the audience too!”

The announcement of the shows come ahead of the anticipated release of their debut album CROWD PLEASER later this year, which will include their latest release, ‘On The Rocks’ as well as previous releases ‘Coffee’, ‘Smooth It Over’, ‘Killing Me Babe’ and the soon to be released, ‘Tongue’ (May 19). Ash from Foley has also just been revealed as Spotify’s EQUAL ambassador for May!

Foley are a not to be missed live, recently joining iconic singer-songwriter, Remi Wolf, on the NZ leg of her tour - as well as opening for the likes of Tove Lo, Still Woozy and Two Door Cinema Club.

FOLEY – CROWD PLEASER TOUR 2023 Friday June 9 – Meow, Wellington

Saturday June 10 – Galatos, Auckland

