Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Foley Announce Crowd Pleaser Tour For June

Friday, 5 May 2023, 12:20 pm
Press Release: NicNak Media

New Zealand’s favourite indie pop duo, Foley, have announced the Crowd Pleaser Tour for Aotearoa in June and revealed their new single, ‘Tongue’ coming out May 19 via Nettwerk Music Group.

Foley is excited to return to their home live scene, performing on Friday June 9 at Wellington’s Meow and Saturday June 10 at Auckland’s Galatos. The shows come hot off the back of performing at the SXSW music festival in Austin in March to rave reviews.

Tickets are on sale now and available HERE

“Throughout the writing of this album, the headline show has been in the forefront of our mind, and we are absolutely buzzing to bring the Crowd Pleaser Tour to life. We’re a live band first and foremost, and after playing at SXSW and feeling the energy of the audience again we’ve been desperate to show fans our vision for the show,” says Foley.

“We have reimagined the tracks to make sure it's a unique experience from the recordings - not relying on the backing tracks but more on what happens organically on stage. If things can go wrong then that’s exciting, we ride the knife edge and think that gives energy to the audience too!”

The announcement of the shows come ahead of the anticipated release of their debut album CROWD PLEASER later this year, which will include their latest release, ‘On The Rocks’ as well as previous releases ‘Coffee’, ‘Smooth It Over’, ‘Killing Me Babe’ and the soon to be released, ‘Tongue’ (May 19). Ash from Foley has also just been revealed as Spotify’s EQUAL ambassador for May!

Foley are a not to be missed live, recently joining iconic singer-songwriter, Remi Wolf, on the NZ leg of her tour - as well as opening for the likes of Tove Lo, Still Woozy and Two Door Cinema Club.

Tickets to see this exciting act live are on sale now via their website

FOLEY – CROWD PLEASER TOUR 2023

Friday June 9 – Meow, Wellington
Saturday June 10 – Galatos, Auckland

Tickets – HERE

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NicNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Mountain Film & Book: David Vass Wins Mountain Book Of The Year Prize

Not Set in Stone, written by one of New Zealand’s leading mountaineers, has been named Nankervis/Bamford NZ Mountain Book of the Year for 2023. More>>


Auckland Live: Prima Facie Debuts in Auckland

Auckland Live and Plumb Theatre present the NZ premiere of the 2023 Olivier award-winning and critically acclaimed one-woman play from June 21-July 2 at the Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre. More>>


Hamilton City Council: Margot Philips Honoured At Waikato Museum
A retrospective of one of the region’s top 20th century artists, Of This Place: Margot Philips’ Landscapes, will open at Hamilton's Waikato Museum on Friday May 12. More>>



Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, and a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 