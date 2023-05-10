Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Festival For The Future Reveals Full List Of Inspiring Speakers

Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 11:06 am
Press Release: Festival for the Future

May 10, 2023: New Zealand’s biggest leadership and innovation summit Festival for the Future today revealed its full programme, packed with inspiring leaders from Aotearoa and the Asia-Pacific.

Festival for the Future is two days in which groundbreaking innovators, entrepreneurs and creators of Aotearoa connect, inspire and catalyse positive change for our people and our planet.

This year’s Festival is the opening event for Wellington’s beautiful new convention centre, Tākina. It is being held on Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9. The Impact Challenge, a new initiative which celebrates youth leadership and solutions for climate and community resilience, is launching with Climate Change Minister James Shaw at Parliament on June 7.

Devon Murphy-Davids, CEO of charity Inspiring Stories, which runs the summit, said: “We have an unwavering belief that the key to unleashing potential is through sparking curiosity and imagination within a space of deep belonging. Festival for the Future is a unique chance for hundreds of current and future leaders from across the motu to come together to share stories, debate, innovate, inspire and create. The energy Festival creates is truly magnetic, and the two days leave attendees with vision, hope and ready to take action for a future of collective well-being.

“He aha te kai a te rangatira? He kōrero, he kōrero, he kōrero. What is the food of the leader? It is knowledge. It is communication.”

Festival speakers this year include:

Tory Whanau: The Mayor of Wellington, who is passionate about a more inclusive and sustainable future for Aotearoa New Zealand’s capital.

Emeline Paat-Dahlstrom: International Space University alumni, entrepreneur and CEO of SpaceBase, democratising access to space.

Zac Robinson: Co-founder of Ārepa – a Kiwi beverage company on a mission to teach people more about their brain.

Brianne West: Founder of the global beauty brand Ethique, and founder of Nous Labs, a $20 million impact investment fund.

Dr Mahsa McCauley: Director of Women in Tech at AUT University, founder & director of She#. Expert in Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

Florence Van Dyke: Head of Sustainability at NZTE, and co-founder of Chia Sisters – Aotearoa’s first solar-powered beverage company.

Pera Barrett: Experienced leader, product development specialist and entrepreneur, passionate about Te Ao Māori and equity. Founder of Shoebox Christmas.

The full list of speakers is here and the programme here. Tickets can be purchased here.

Speakers and Inspiring Stories’ CEO Devon Murphy-Davids are available for interview and comment. Guy Ryan, Inspiring Stories’ founder and former CEO, is also available.

