Eden Park Celebrates Enormous Success Of Te Matatini Festival

Eden Park, New Zealand’s premier destination for live events, is thrilled by the overwhelming success of the four-day Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata festival, hosted by the national stadium in February.

A post-event impact evaluation prepared for Te Matatini reported that the internationally renowned kapa haka festival not only captivated audiences with powerful and awe-inspiring performances, it also had a significant economic impact, injecting a staggering $22 million into New Zealand’s economy.

In addition, the festival achieved an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +85, reflecting the exceptional satisfaction and positive experiences of its attendees.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner said “Te Matatini was a truly unforgettable event and the impact of the festival on our community has been truly remarkable.

“The influx of thousands of visitors into Tāmaki Makaurau generated substantial direct revenue for local businesses, hotels, restaurants, and various service providers, fostering growth and prosperity in the area. Beyond its economic significance, Te Matatini also left an enduring mark on our society by delivering broader social, cultural, and well-being benefits.

“The festival fostered an atmosphere of inclusivity, bringing together people of diverse backgrounds and encouraging dialogue and understanding. It served as a platform for performers, both established and emerging, to showcase their kapa haka talents, and touched the hearts of everyone who attended the four-day event, enriching our cultural landscape.

“The outstanding Net Promoter Score of +85 is a testament to the exceptional experiences and high level of satisfaction among attendees. We are immensely proud to have hosted Te Matatini and witnessed the tremendous positive impact it has had on our community.

“The success of cultural events like Te Matatini demonstrates our commitment to working together and honouring the principles of our kōtuitanga, the shared agreement between Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Ngā Ana Wai – Eden Park which builds on the foundations of a strong, strategic relationship and fosters mahi tahi and reciprocity,” said Mr Sautner.

