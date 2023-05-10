Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Eden Park Celebrates Enormous Success Of Te Matatini Festival

Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 6:01 pm
Press Release: Eden Park

Eden Park, New Zealand’s premier destination for live events, is thrilled by the overwhelming success of the four-day Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata festival, hosted by the national stadium in February.

A post-event impact evaluation prepared for Te Matatini reported that the internationally renowned kapa haka festival not only captivated audiences with powerful and awe-inspiring performances, it also had a significant economic impact, injecting a staggering $22 million into New Zealand’s economy.

In addition, the festival achieved an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +85, reflecting the exceptional satisfaction and positive experiences of its attendees.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner said “Te Matatini was a truly unforgettable event and the impact of the festival on our community has been truly remarkable.

“The influx of thousands of visitors into Tāmaki Makaurau generated substantial direct revenue for local businesses, hotels, restaurants, and various service providers, fostering growth and prosperity in the area. Beyond its economic significance, Te Matatini also left an enduring mark on our society by delivering broader social, cultural, and well-being benefits.

“The festival fostered an atmosphere of inclusivity, bringing together people of diverse backgrounds and encouraging dialogue and understanding. It served as a platform for performers, both established and emerging, to showcase their kapa haka talents, and touched the hearts of everyone who attended the four-day event, enriching our cultural landscape.

“The outstanding Net Promoter Score of +85 is a testament to the exceptional experiences and high level of satisfaction among attendees. We are immensely proud to have hosted Te Matatini and witnessed the tremendous positive impact it has had on our community.

“The success of cultural events like Te Matatini demonstrates our commitment to working together and honouring the principles of our kōtuitanga, the shared agreement between Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Ngā Ana Wai – Eden Park which builds on the foundations of a strong, strategic relationship and fosters mahi tahi and reciprocity,” said Mr Sautner.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Eden Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

Winter Games NZ: Secures 5-Year Funding Commitment

CEO Marty Toomey says, “This will allow us to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand to the world through epic content captured during the biggest snow sports programme we have ever delivered. More>>


Auckland Live: Prima Facie Debuts in Auckland

Auckland Live and Plumb Theatre present the NZ premiere of the 2023 Olivier award-winning and critically acclaimed one-woman play from June 21-July 2 at the Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre. More>>



Aroha Awarau: Acting PM Sepuloni Supports Wāhine Māori Theatre After Tough Week

Days after she had to deal with one of her Labour MPs defecting, acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni ended the week by attending two plays featuring an all wāhine Māori cast. More>>

Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, and a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 