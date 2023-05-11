Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

SENZ Secures Radio Broadcast Rights For 2023 Rugby World Cup

Thursday, 11 May 2023, 11:01 am
Press Release: SENZ


SENZ (Sports Entertainment Network) continues demonstrating its commitment to delivering unparalleled sports coverage to New Zealanders by securing highly coveted radio broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2023 Rugby World Cup.

During the seven-week tournament in France, rugby fans can turn to SENZ for extensive coverage of the All Blacks as they aim to surpass their third-place finish from the 2019 World Cup. With live match commentary, pre- and post-match analysis, expert insights, and exclusive interviews with players and coaches, SENZ will provide in-depth coverage throughout the entire tournament.

Sam Bingley, Sports Entertainment Network CEO – New Zealand, expressed his excitement about the upcoming tournament.

"As an official radio broadcaster of the Rugby World Cup, we are thrilled to bring New Zealanders in-depth coverage of the tournament. The 2023 Rugby World Cup promises to be one of the most significant live sporting events ever carried on SENZ, and this announcement highlights our commitment to providing New Zealanders with the best possible coverage of it."

"The anticipation for another shot at the treasured Webb Ellis Cup is already at fever pitch here in New Zealand. While this edition of the Rugby World Cup carries a stack of intriguing subplots, ultimately, we want to focus on the rugby and bring our viewers every moment of the action.

“We are privileged and honoured to bring New Zealanders along for the All Blacks' redemption journey."


SENZ operates 28 radio stations throughout New Zealand, including:
SENZ Auckland 1476am, SENZ Christchurch 1260am, SENZ Wellington 711am, SENZ Dunedin 1206am
