Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Four Hands, Two Pianos & One Big Band Concert Tour Coming Soon

Friday, 12 May 2023, 6:47 pm
Press Release: Rodger Fox Big Band

Rodger Fox Big Band (RFBB) is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a unique concert tour, Four Hands, Two Pianos & One Big Band. This unprecedented tour features two acclaimed pianists, Michael Houstoun and Bill Cunliffe, playing two grand pianos with the RFBB.

The tour kicks off on 27 May at the Gallagher Theatre for the Performance Arts, Waikato University, Hamilton, and continues on to Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Palmerston North. The other tour dates are 28 May at the Bruce Mason Theatre in Auckland, 31 May at Whirinaki Whare Taonga Expressions in Upper Hutt, 2 June at The Piano: Centre for Music and the Arts in Christchurch, and 3 June at The Globe Theatre in Palmerston North.

A highlight of the tour is a reimagined version of George Gershwin's 1924 composition 'Rhapsody in Blue,' arranged for two pianos and a big band by Bill Cunliffe. Cunliffe has recast the classic piece, featuring Houstoun as the principal pianist, to bring out the Jazz and Latin aspects of the piece.

Rodger Fox, New Zealand’s foremost jazz trombonist and big-band leader, arranged for Houstoun and Cunliffe to join the RFBB for the tour. Fox has known both musicians for decades, and their friendship has made this unique concert possible.

Rodger Fox said, "Michael Houstoun is arguably the best-known and certainly one of the most admired artists in the world of classical music in New Zealand for the past 50 years. In recent years, Michael ventured into projects with RFBB as they have explored a blend of Classical/Jazz and contemporary compositions.

"Joining Michael at the other piano is Bill Cunliffe, whose career highlights include winning the Thelonious Monk International Piano Competition in 1989, as pianist and arranger with the Buddy Rich Big Band, and working with Frank Sinatra."

The Four Hands, Two Pianos & One Big Band concert tour promises to be a musical event like no other. Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience the legendary Rodger Fox Big Band, Michael Houstoun, and Bill Cunliffe in concert.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rodger Fox Big Band on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Auckland Festival of Photography: Lights, Camera, Action

Whakaahua Puoro Toa is accepting entries for the third Aotearoa Music Photography Awards until May 20, with 1st and 2nd prize winners announced in Auckland on May 26. More>>

New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>


Winter Games NZ: Secures 5-Year Funding Commitment

CEO Marty Toomey says, “This will allow us to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand to the world through epic content captured during the biggest snow sports programme we have ever delivered. More>>


Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 